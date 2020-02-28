Jurgen Klopp says Timo Werner’s recent praise for him and Liverpool are nice, while it’s claimed on Friday that the Reds will make an approach for the German forward in the coming weeks.

Werner last week said that “there are many things that would suggest that my style of play might be a good fit,” while labelling Klopp “the best coach in the world.”

The 23-year-old, who has 27 goals and 11 assists in 33 games for RB Leipzig this season, has been heavily linked with a move to Merseyside and with reports of a low buyout fee of around £50 million, it seems like a deal that would make a lot of sense for both player and club.

“I prefer that when players speak about us they are positive, rather than saying ‘that’s the last club I would ever go to,” Klopp told Sky Sports News on Friday.

“From that point of view it’s obviously nice, but that’s all – there’s nothing else to say about it.”

But, Liverpool journalist James Pearce later told a Q&A on The Athletic that he expects talks to begin soon, writing: “Clearly the player is very keen on coming to LFC and Klopp really likes him. Also he’s available at a decent fee.

“Discussions haven’t opened yet but I’d expect LFC to make an approach in the coming weeks.”

Werner’s release clause is reported to expire in April, so it would make sense if talks took place before then.

It was claimed earlier this week that “Werner has already received proposals from Barcelona and Man United but is waiting to see whether Liverpool make a move.”

With Liverpool set to lose Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah next January due to the Africa Cup of Nations, and possibly Salah for the start of the season due to Olympics, more forward depth is clearly required at Anfield.

At age 23 and able to play in multiple roles in attack, Werner ticks a lot of boxes. He also plays in a system that isn’t too dissimilar to Liverpool’s.

“I have to improve myself,” said the forward after his penalty against Tottenham last week. “To learn many more things to get on this level to play there.”

Such an attitude will clearly show Klopp that he knows he isn’t the finished product and can arrive at Liverpool to compete with the Reds’ current world-class attacking trio.