There’s still much to sort if we’re to return to regular Premier League action, but as today’s news attests to: everything is about looking forwards.

Only in it for ourselves?

Perhaps the current plight of the world hasn’t yet taught enough people about helping others out, not being selfish, doing things for the common good.

Certainly it doesn’t appear to have breached every corner of the Premier League.

Playing at neutral venues has been put forward as a key factor to restart games, quite possibly over the long haul, partly to prevent local fans from being tempted out to support the team.

And yet some clubs are against it, as it’ll be an unfair advantage. Oh, but wait: they’ll willingly go along with it if the threat of relegation for this season is removed.

It’s a pathetic, cowardly, self-serving and entirely transparent attempt to secure the clubs’ futures in the top flight, no matter what.

Do us all a favour: if this get-out-of-jail card is actually played, never again let anybody bleat about the “integrity of the competition”—it’s no longer a factor when it suits certain teams, clearly.

Brighton reckon playing away, which they already do for half the season, will wreck that integrity. But not having anybody suffer relegation at all won’t?

That’s nothing to do with money at all, definitely not. Absolutely.

No Werner decision yet

On the transfer front, we’re still set for a lot of waiting and seeing when it comes to Timo Werner.

The big update at the start of the week is…largely that there’s no update.

Liverpool remain very much interested in signing him, but not to the extent that they are rushing into a deal.

With the changing football and economic landscape, the powers at the club aren’t prepared to blink first and make a firm move for the forward, even if that diminishes the chances he’ll arrive in the end.

However, the report from the Independent‘s Melissa Reddy does insist that the Reds will be active this summer, in contradiction to last week’s Mirror suggestion that we’d be doing virtually no business.

Transfers and futures

Time to look at a little more concrete names: those we already own and what the future may hold for them, at all levels.

Leagues restart latest news

The Bundesliga still look set to be first back in action, though player tests have revealed 10 positive individuals for COVID-19 across the top two divisions.

In Ligue 1, the predictable has occurred: Amiens are threatening legal action against their relegation after the French league was ended early. Nobody saw that coming at all.

And in England, the FA chairman Greg Clarke says fans won’t be returning to games “anytime soon.”

Expect an extended period of games behind closed doors, probably well into 2021.

Quickfire LFC news

A former team-mate has revealed a “manky foot” is behind Andy Robertson‘s brilliant crossing ability (TIA)

Former stopper Bruce Grobbelaar says Alisson is the world’s best and should remain at Liverpool for ever and ever and ever and we are totally on board with this (Goal)

Murphy has discussed the changes tactically in the team since Klopp took over (LFC)

Emre Can says that Klopp puts family before everything and his players’ well-being is a top priority to the boss – which is why they give everthing in return (Goal)

Around the Prem

Spurs want Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona as Jose Mourinho begins to make good on his promise to develop the young players at the club (Mundo Deportivo)

While midfielder Tanguy Ndombele says he’ll fight for his place at The Artists Formerly Known As The White Hart Lane Club rather than move to Barcelona, to which we say “suuuuuuure you will” (Telegraph)

Chelsea wide man Pedro is on a free and both Roma and Betis will battle it out for the right to see the world shrug disinterestedly when he signs (Goal)

And Man United are in for Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate, which sounds worryingly like a sensible move – less of that, now, and back to your 2019 shambles please (Le10Foot)

Stupid footballer of the day

How many are we up to now? Man United‘s Marcos Rojo is the latest player to decide lockdown rules don’t apply to them.

Instead, he’s been photographed smoking and playing poker with friends. And no, not over Zoom.

Tweet of the day

Just a reminder that the best left back and right back in the world play for Liverpool Football Club. pic.twitter.com/ZGbZ9ks2SS — Emillie (@emillie_66) May 3, 2020

Competition time

Have you entered our draw yet for a free Liverpool home top? If not, why?! Head over here and claim your chance to win.

What we’re reading

We all love being there for, and then re-watching, those last-gasp goals like Origi against Newcastle, Origi against Everton, Origi against Spurs, right? So imagine being there for Agueroooooooo!!! Will Unwin was and wrote about it for the Guardian.

And James Pearce speaks to Florent Sinama-Pongolle about not being on the bus after the 2005 Champions League final, for the Athletic. Obvious spoiler: He was not happy.