Managers want a month before matches & new links with Salzburg star – Wednesday’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool could have been under very different leadership, it has emerged, while our Bundesliga representatives are gearing up for a return to action.

City owners tried to buy Liverpool first

The finance broker responsible for Man City‘s takeover by the Abu Dhabi family has suggested that the same group were originally intent on buying Liverpool.

A conversation with Graeme Souness revealed the attempts, made before current owners FSG came on the scene, but former owners Hicks and Gillett proved too “difficult to deal with”.

While some might wonder what might have been in terms of spending, trophies and investment over the past few years, it’s worth taking a step back.

Liverpool have, albeit over a longer period of time, gone on to achieve the sort of success City fast-tracked their way to—but sound business approaches and brilliant recruitment means it should be more sustainable.

City, meanwhile, are facing a ban from European football and have suffered plenty of probing of their financial dealings.

Klopp and Co. want four weeks of training

Managers in the Premier League want a full month of training before matches have to be played, according to the Athletic‘s David Ornstein.

A meeting between all 20 Premier League managers discussed, among other things, the protocols and dates when full training might be implemented.

Ornstein said Klopp “sounded reassured on areas such as COVID-19 testing and keen to try and finish the season on grounds of sporting integrity,” while Jose Mourinho, Ralph Hassenhutl and Roy Hodgson are all advocates of getting back to training as soon as possible.

A compromise of three weeks looks probable, to hit the hoped-for mid-June resumption of league action.

Tussle with Europe’s elite (and Arsenal) for Szoboszlai

Liverpool are one of several teams hoping to sign Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Salzburg this summer, according to reports out of Italy.

The Hungarian midfielder has impressed in Austria and in the Champions League, albeit not as a guaranteed starter every week, and is already a senior international at just 19.

The Reds, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and AC Milan are all hoping to sign him on a reasonably low-cost deal this summer, with a high upside and resale value the draw for several of those sides.

We came up against him in the group stage, of course, as a team-mate of new signing Takumi Minamino.

German Reds

It was the French revolution at Anfield under Houllier. Then we had the Rafalution and all the Spanish flavour that came with it. Now, Jurgen Klopp‘s German stamp on the club can be seen from all quarters.

Leagues restart latest update

The UK Government has released a ‘return to elite sports’ proposal, giving guidance as to how each phase will be implemented. Step one is available to view now.

Police chiefs apparently remain “fearful” of mass gatherings of fans outside Premier League stadiums, despite there being little evidence or reason to think it will happen given the number of people willingly following government advice so far.

Serie A are aiming for a restart on 13 June, pending government approval in Italy. There are 12 rounds still to play and teams can train collectively from Monday.

Stupid suggestion of the day

We all accept there will be big changes in the football world. But some of the people responsible for generating ideas need to have a second thought before writing down their bright suggestions.

“Turning their face away” when getting tackled, or recovering from the tackle, isn’t going to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It might well end up in a few more players in hospital, though, with mis-timed challenges or sudden, uncontrolled changes of direction.

