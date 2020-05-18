Reds to return to training & four rumours to ignore – Monday’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool will finally return to training this week, while the transfer stories grow ever more tenuous, pointless and missing the point of our recruitment.

Reds to return to training in small groups

Monday’s Premier League meeting saw a key outcome voted on, with clubs agreeing to resume training in small groups.

Safety guidelines and protocols had already been agreed on and many clubs, like Liverpool, had already invited their players to resume light, individual training sessions at their usual facilities.

And now they can officially return to some aspect of team training, with various stipulations and limitations over this phased resumption.

Testing players will continue twice-weekly, while sessions will have up to five players taking part while remaining under social distancing measures.

Another small step back toward regular games, and all in a nice, slow, safe manner.

Four rumour headlines, none of them real

Feel free to completely ignore the click-bait around the media sites on anything to do with the following ‘transfer stories’ regarding the Reds.

All weekend we’ve been hearing how Mohamed Salah turned down Real Madrid; the suggestion was entirely refuted by Mo’s agent on Twitter, however.

Elsewhere, headlines are being generated suggesting things like there being “positive” news for the Reds, “proof” of the steps being taken toward improvements in future and “moves mooted” for Liverpool to make.

All of them are based off nothing more than a few comments and opinions by people who have nothing to do with Liverpool or the players involved.

A former agent says Caglar Soyuncu would only move to Liverpool in the Premier League, but that doesn’t mean we want him, are in for him or ever will be. Or even that the viewpoint is correct, come to that.

Fabio Capello saying Erling Haaland to Liverpool would be “ideal” due to playing style is largely irrelevant, however nice it might be to hear.

And anything Kai Havertz related must take a back seat, whether that’s the headlines saying the Reds are boosted (because Jan Molby says he fits the bill) or that they’ve received a blow (because Jens Nowotny thinks Dortmund would be a better move).

None of these contain any fact, relevance or anything else to do with actual transfers, yet each have quickly spawned headlines to lure in Liverpool fans.

Training Ground: Where it all begins

It’s no secret that our relentlessness and intensity all starts at Melwood and is carried through to games. Here’s a good indication of how that all happens so much.

Leagues restart latest updates

The Bundesliga is now back and you can catch up with the latest news from Germany and the Liverpool players involved here.

In Scotland, average points per game played has been used to determine final standings and the Premiership has been ended early. Celtic are champions again.

LaLiga are similar to England in that teams are allowed to start training together again as of Monday, though they have opted for groups of no more than ten. They are still aiming for 12 June return for matches.

Quickfire LFC news

Michael Essien says Gerard Houllier twice tried to sign him before Chelsea landed the midfielder (Goal)

Craig Bellamy says he had problems with Rafa as coach from day one at Liverpool (Mirror)

The Women’s Super League season seems unlikely to be completed (LFC)

And Jurgen Klopp says the Reds will return in the best possible shape when we’re allowed to play matches again (TIA)

While Daniel Sturridge is in talks over a move to MLS (Goal)

Around the Prem

Sky and BT hope to put cameras in the players’ dressing rooms when Premier League action returns. Trying to raise those viewer figures with a different demographic maybe (Mirror)

Juventus and Man United want to sign Raul Jimenez, who can thus look forward to 28 sub appearances in 20/21 (Times)

Jurgen Klopp wants to spend €45m on Sociedad’s Diego Llorente, and we can’t decide whether to eyeroll at the figures still being suggested or cry at the surname (La Razon)

And Palace are ready to lure Sean Dyche to Selhurt Park by promising to sign Tarkowski and buy McNeil as a replacement for Zaha. At this point it may just be quicker to rebrand themselves Burnley South (Mirror)

Stupid player of the day

Callum Hudson-Odoi! Congratulations on joining the moron list.

He has been arrested, and now bailed, after police were called out in the early hours to a private residence. We’ll leave it at that.

Tweet of the day

What we’re reading

Adrian Mutu was bloody good at football. Then it all went horribly, horrendously wrong. Read about his Chelsea sacking, the cocaine and more here on the Athletic.

And Sam Dean, for the Telegraph, goes into detail over the art of ‘scanning’ and explains why the likes of Haaland and Frenkie de Jong are so good, so young.