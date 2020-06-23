Reds linked with Brazilian talent & Klopp confirms duo fit for Palace – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are straight back into the action in Premier League terms with Wednesday’s game against Crystal Palace to look forward to, while overseas rumours emerge.

Young duo linked with summer Reds moves

Liverpool are one of the clubs to have ‘asked for information’ on a potential transfer for Sao Paulo attacking midfielder Igor Gomes.

A Brazil U23 international, he has experience in the Copa Libertadores and a little over a year in the first-team scene domestically.

Reports in Brazil suggest Ajax are also interested and a deal would cost around €20-25 million including add-ons.

There is also an unconfirmed note that he holds an EU-passport, negating the need for a work permit.

Elsewhere, Kicker say the Reds have been “persistently associated” with Hoffenheim’s 16-year-old attacker Melkamu Frauendorf.

Senior signings aside, looks like recruitment and planning for the long-term continues apace.

Klopp offers fitness boost to duo ahead of Palace

Andy Robertson was omitted from the derby squad at the weekend, while Mo Salah was an unused sub – but both should be back in midweek for the home clash against Crystal Palace.

The duo are fit and in training, which is the unfortunate opposite to James Milner and Joel Matip, both of whom will miss the visit of Roy Hodgson and Co.

Elsewhere, the Kop is also ready for the match – complete with banners decorating English football’s most famous stand.

And, as usual, you can see Klopp’s entire pre-match press conference here.

Title talk at five paces

We’re now down to five points until the league title is confirmed – hopefully three of them arrive on Wednesday.

Quickfire LFC news

Former boss Hodgson doesn’t think an empty Anfield will unduly affect the Reds (TIA)

AC Milan will fight Liverpool to sign Milot Rashica from Bremen (Di Marzio)

Klopp has analysed the technical and mental traits which make Alisson so special (LFC)

And LFC Women have seen another departure as Niamh Charles joins Chelsea (Twitter)

Around the Prem

A total of 1,829 Covid-19 tests this week produced just one positive in the Premier League (TIA)

Nice have signed Morgan Schneiderlin from Everton for £2m – a great return on a player they paid £24m for 3.5 years ago (BBC)

Barca have dropped their asking price for Coutinho to £63m and the Reds have said no thank you (Mirror)

And Watford and Palace both want Ryan Fraser on frees this summer. Hope they don’t need him to be around for a relegation battle next season, he won’t feel up to it again (Express)

Stupid theory of the day

Renowned ridiculous team-of-the-week-er Garth Crooks reckons Wolves boss Nuno has come up with a way to keep hold of Adama Traore for next season.

“I think Nuno Espirito Santo is trying to keep Traore off the transfer radar. What other reason can there be not to play a player who is unplayable at the moment?”

Yep, that’s how it works Garth – you don’t play someone for an hour and the rest of football forgets all about them.

Tweet of the day

Another one of these tomorrow night, yes?

?? S A D I O ?? A boss break from the Reds against @CPFC last season ? pic.twitter.com/7FKwBsx5TE — Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) June 23, 2020

What we’re reading

Remember David Ngog? He has decided to retire aged 31, one game into the resumption of the season – in Lithuania, where he ended up in very roundabout fashion. Read his bizarre career fortunes here on Planet Football.

And what did you make of Roy Keane’s latest rant? Jonathan Liew in the Guardian looks at why there’s a question around the sports pundit and what they bring – what fans want from them – in and around the game of football.

Worth watching tonight

6pm, Leicester v Brighton. 9pm, Barcelona v Athletic. Lovely evening.