Reds sign young goalkeeper & Elliott seals new deal – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s lead is 23 points again at the top of the league! Today we have the match reaction, the rumours and the latest on Thiago Alcantara.

Third Polish goalkeeper joins Reds ranks

Liverpool have completed the signing of 16-year-old goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek.

The Polish stopper was on trial with the Reds last year but had to wait until turning 16 to join, and will become the third stopper on the club’s books from the country along with Kamil Grabara and Jakub Ojrzynski.

He joins from the FC Wroclaw Academy and spent time training with the first team last year.

Mrozek will go into the U18s squad for 2020/21 and compete with the likes of Oscar Kelly and Ojrzynski for game time, with Vitezslav Jaros and Ben Winterbottom the U23s stoppers.

Elliott joins Jones in committing future to Reds

Two enormous talents, two brand new contracts.

Curtis Jones signed a new deal with the Reds over the weekend and then scored at Anfield against Aston Villa straight away afterwards – an ideal way to celebrate, really.

So now we can expect Harvey Elliott to do the same against Brighton in midweek, correct?!

The right-sided forward has signed his first professional deal with the Reds, now that he has turned 17, and joins several other seniors and youngsters in committing their futures to Anfield for years to come.

We have a fantastic squad, but these two have a great chance of being the next wave of talent to keep the trophy haul going—and both Elliott himself and Jurgen Klopp are extremely excited about what lies ahead.

Thiago watch

Finances and circumstances dictate that the Reds won’t be linked with an in-his-prime, big-name player like Thiago too often this summer, so while we are, we’re keeping a close eye on fans’ investigations, journalists’ suggestions and more! If you can’t see the tweets below, click here.

#LFC insiders suggest it’ll be a quiet summer, Thiago is far from a typical FSG signing, and midfield isn’t the area most in need of reinforcement. But will Klopp be able to resist a player he has so long admired for such a cut-price fee?https://t.co/pPzuLquk7K — David Lynch (@LynchStandard) July 6, 2020

?Thiago’s press officer has recently followed our CEO on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/vxzL4vYMg3 — The Anfield Talk* (@TheAnfieldTalk) July 5, 2020

Thiago's departure is almost certain as he wants to leave Bayern. [BILD] pic.twitter.com/gK9REBmvnR — Anfield Hour (@AnfieldHour) July 5, 2020

If Liverpool don't sign Thiago we are finished. I can't see us winning the league next season by more than 15 points without him. Finished. — Ian Mc (@McGlynnimino) July 6, 2020

Senior moments

It wasn’t the most glorious of performances, but Liverpool found a way to win against Aston Villa and several players were notable for their impact even when below their best.

Quickfire LFC news

Hull hope to sign Herbie Kane on a permanent deal for next term (TIA)

Adama Traore isn’t ready to start for Liverpool if he moves from Wolves, says Steve Nicol (ESPN)

Emile Heskey feels it’s only a matter of time until Trent Alexander-Arnold makes the move into midfield (Star)

Upcoming opponent Graham Potter feels the Reds could dominate the domestic scene for years to come (ESPN)

Around the Prem

Chelsea will sell six players to fund a £90m move for Kai Havertz and we’re sure the buyers will be queueing up for Danny Drinkwater, who was thrown out of Burnley and recently sent home from Aston Villa training for head-butting a team-mate (Express)

Man United made a mistake in not signing Erling Haaland says Paul Scholes, who would clearly be a great person to have around the day after an emergency (Mail)

City will look to sign Leo Messi in a year if Pep Guardiola leaves, and we’re sure the GOAT will be drooling over the thought of not being allowed to play in Europe (TS)

And both Arsenal and Napoli want Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle. Sounds like a bit of a sideways move if he chooses the Gunners (Le10Sport)

Stupid rumour of the day

An Express “exclusive” (yes!) says Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain want to fight it out for Hector Bellerin this summer.

That’s the Bellerin with three years left on his deal, who is just back from 12 months out injured and who is currently struggling to keep his place ahead of Cedric Soares. In an Arsenal defence.

That’ll be a no, then.

Tweet of the day

Tonight’s result means Man City’s maximum possible points tally for this season is 81. Liverpool reached 82 before lockdown #asterisk — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) July 5, 2020

