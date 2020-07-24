Two Lovren replacements linked & Hendo wins FOTY – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool keep winning everything and the rest of the league is getting extremely bugged by it. Today it’s captain Hendo winning Footballer of the Year.

Henderson wins, everyone fumes

Have to love it, don’t you? A man captains a team to four trophies in 13 months, skippers his team to the Premier League title and is voted Footballer of the year…and people cry-arse about it.

Pep complains that a City player never wins it, and Gary Lineker has to correct him.

The City manager was far from the only unhappy voice.

But really, even if you feel someone else should or could have won, is it too much to accept that other people feel differently? Is it really so horribly, stomach-churningly disgraceful that “man wins an award” that some feel the need to decry the entire system?

You were beaten, City. And you, United. Make your own team better and maybe next time they’ll be in the running.

Lovren off…Mandi in?

Liverpool look certain to be waving goodbye to centre-back Dejan Lovren this summer, after it was widely reported that Russian Premier League side Zenit have made a €12m bid.

RMC journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi reports that terms have already been agreed on the move, where Lovren join on a three-year deal.

Bouhafsi says the initial fee will be €8.5m, rising perhaps to that €12m figure with add-ons.

Elsewhere, it has been reported in Spanish publication Estadio Deportivo that the Reds want Betis centre-back Aissa Mandi as Lovren’s replacement.

It seems unlikely though, given he is a €10m-rated player and soon to be 29 years old; with the Reds not wanting to spend frivolously this year, it seems unlikely they’d outlay that amount on a fourth-choice.

Boss times and boss Jurgen

Quickfire LFC news

The Reds are being linked with Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba…but nothing appears on the website being credited with the rumour (Bild)

Loads and loads of praise for Brewster, from his manager and strike-partner at Swansea where he’s on loan (BBC)

Off-pitch news? Mo Salah has some very legit watches (GQ)

And excellent young midfielder Leighton Clarkson has signed a new contract with the Reds (TIA)

Around the Prem

We now know the start and finish dates for the 20/21 Premier League season, with a nice upcoming break for the Reds (TIA)

Chelsea want Josema Gimenez from Atletico Madrid which would be…quite the change in defensive styles for the Uruguayan to deal with (Telegraph)

Brighton have told teams they will not be selling Ben White this summer, which is code for “pay us another £10m” (Mail)

And Spurs are apparently tracking Nicolo Zaniolo as a “potential future signing”. Well, he’s hardly gonna be a signing for last f***ing summer, is he? (Guardian)

Stupid player of the day

Jesse Lingard encouraging Jadon Sancho to join United. Hard to know the dumbest part here: Lingard’s game time going from three minutes a week to none; Lingard’s no goals, no assists looking even more embarrassing in comparison; or Sancho reading the headline and going…”Who?”

Tweet of the day

Told 5 years ago that he made a massive mistake leaving trophy winning City for Liverpool. Now he’s a European, World and Premier League champion. Best free signing ever made, his determination, hard work and professionalism has made a massive influence to this team. Legend. pic.twitter.com/5oOROGaDB0 — Samue (@SamueILFC) July 24, 2020

What we’re reading

A brief history of wide forward work horses, on Planet Football, featuring more than one in Liverpool’s history.

And ahead of the final weekend of the Premier League, the Reds can sit back comfortably – but the rest of the big outcomes are still to be decided. Miguel Delaney of the Independent breaks it all down.

Worth watching tonight

French cup final sounds like a plan. PSG vs Saint-Etienne, 8:10pm on BT Sport 1.