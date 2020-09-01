The Reds are just three days away from starting the new season and the rumours are gathering pace about potential player exits.

Wijnaldum and Klopp set for face-to-face talks

The Barcelona charm offensive is well and truly in operation, with headlines of Gini Wijnaldum being Ronald Koeman’s first and only choice of summer signing.

Our midfield man has been away on international duty with Netherlands, but now that he’s back the news has been that he’s set for talks with Jurgen Klopp to sort out his future.

That has been corroborated by reports from both Spain and Merseyside, though there are differences between the two: whether or Gini has already hinted he wants a move away, and particularly over the price tag.

Spanish reports reckon around £15 million is the asking price, while local journos say no way will such a low fee be allowed for a key player.

Either way, the talks were due to take place on Wednesday, so perhaps there will be further news on this move (or lack thereof) between now and the season’s start.

Goalkeeping changes in the junior ranks

Kamil Grabara didn’t play over the international break due to a head injury, but he was away with Poland and may not return any time soon to the Reds.

The talented young stopper was on loan at Huddersfield last season and having a good individual campaign, good enough that several bigger sides around Europe have taken notice.

Greek side PAOK have enquired about taking Grabara for 2020/21 on loan, say the Echo, a move which if it goes through will see the 21-year-old potentially playing in the Champions League.

PAOK came second in the Super League last year and face Turkish side Besiktas in a qualifier to reach the group stage.

Meanwhile, the Reds about to seal the signing of Fluminense’s Marcelo Pitaluga, the 17-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper who Alisson trained with back home in Brazil earlier this year.

UOL report the deal will be for €2 million including add-ons, plus there will be a 25 per cent sell-on clause due to the Brazilian outfit in future.

Marcelo has a German passport and should complete a move to Liverpool in the coming days.

Past, future, present

The never-ending cycle of hopefuls and stars at Liverpool all get a look-in with today’s news.

Quickfire LFC news

Brief Reds target and new Newcastle left-back Jamal Lewis says the Reds’ full-backs set the standard for what all the rest must achieve (Chronicle)

Leaked images show a shed-load more LFC-Nike gear for the upcoming campaign including what looks like a sneak-peek of the third kit (TIA)

Former left-back Alberto Moreno has suffered an ACL injury and has been operated on (AM)

And the Reds full-back you’ve never seen, Anderson Arroyo, is set for another loan out at Tondela in Portugal (SportWitness)

Around the Prem

Leeds are looking forward to a ‘champions vs champions’ encounter to kick off the new campaign (TIA)

Marcelo Bielsa’s side also want former Reds target Julian Draxler from PSG before the season starts (RMC)

West Brom want Andre Gray on loan from Waford, having clearly been impressed by his two-goal haul last season (Mail)

And Villa have completed the deal for club-record signing Ollie Watkins. He has a lot to live up to, as the last record signing was, erm, Wesley (BBC)

Stupid question of the day

Honestly, how are these people employed? TalkSport’s Adrian Durham has asked whether Roberto Firmino is “good enough for Liverpool and their ambitions to be the dominant force of English football once again.”

Is this absolute cretin aware that we’ve literally become champions of everything with that precise player in that precise role??

Yes, he’s good enough for it, because he and we have already done it, you monstrous berk.

Tweet of the day

There’s something the Kop wants to know .

What we’re reading

The story of Ravel Morrison, from a coach who worked with him and what the next step might be, on the Athletic.

And Burnley captain Ben Mee tells the Guardian what football without fans is really like and how he struggled to find the same emotion in the game without them.

Worth watching tonight

