‘Big step forward’ at crucial time for Jota & fight for Wilson ramps up – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s big game is now just two days away as we look to move past a decade without losing a single time to Everton. By then, Harry Wilson will be gone…but where?

Harry Wilson tug-of-war is on

Where to begin? We already knew there were four clubs in the running, but Swansea’s bid was rejected yesterday.

The deal might not be off, though, with Swans boss Steve Cooper waxing lyrical about a player who is clearly too talented for the Championship.

“I do like Harry a lot. It’s really good when you’ve worked with players through their development,” he said.

“In Harry’s case he’s had some good Championship experience already and he’s shown he’s more than capable of excelling at that level already.

“If we’re lucky enough to entice players of Harry’s qualities to us then that’s a good thing. You always want to bring young and exciting players in.”

But wait, there’s more: Derby County are also keen, with manager Phillip Cocu saying Wilson was “a great player” and “fantastic”, but also that it would be “very complicated” to complete the deal as the Rams have financial concerns at present.

All that despite BBC reporting them to be leading the chase – so it seems one of the teams in white, rather than Forest or Cardiff, will snare him for 20/21.

Jota’s big moment

Diogo Jota proved the big beneficiary of the Portugal national team after Cristiano Ronaldo was sidelined with a positive coronavirus test.

He scored twice against Sweden and then pointed to this being the biggest few weeks as a professional so far, with his international standing rising just after having signed, and scored his first for, Liverpool.

Speaking to local media, Jota acknowledged this was a massive moment for him and he’s keen to kick on.

“I think so [it was a big moment]. It’s the highest moment of my career. I took a big step forward, played the second game as a starter in the national team and the important thing is this, to establish myself more and more as an option, to give my best and grow.”

Best way to do that Jota lad? Score another brace in the derby!

A decade of FSG

Started from [very near] the bottom…now we’re here. It has been a rollercoaster so far, but we can’t complain about the destination!

Quickfire LFC news

Jurgen Klopp has taken a close look at three Academy goalkeepers this week, including new signing Marcelo (TIA)

The boss told PLP he knows the derby games of late haven’t been amazing, but recognises the result is of paramount importance to fans on both sides (LFC)

Jurgen Klopp sent the squad a long text after the Villa defeat to help them process it and move on (TIA)

And legend John Barnes says it would be silly for Trent to switch positions to midfield just because some are asking for it (Goal)

Around the Prem

The Premier League have defended charging nearly £15 for PPV games despite the fact they are for matches deemed not actually good enough for television in the first place (TIA)

Pogba wants to join Barcelona on a free next summer, which will make the conversation when United trigger their extension a bit awkward (MD)

Antonio Rudiger says he intends to win a spot back in the team at Chelsea, which in fairness usually happens as a matter of course after defensive errors rather than his own good form (Athletic)

And Sead Kolasinac has been offered to Roma, apparently, which is either a bit late or proof that it’s time to move on from the pesky fax machines which keep dying at terrible times (CorriereDS)

Stupid timing of the day

FIFPro have released a statement saying some international fixtures could cause “huge problems” during a global pandemic.

“It is very hard to fathom from a sporting and a health perspective that these games would take priority if there are severe risks,” they boldly claim, a week after dozens of players around the world have been tested positive for coronavirus.

How about you pathetic, self-serving, frightened-of-FIFA morons actually come out with these mind-numbingly obvious criticisms before the international breaks next time, rather than the day it all ends when nobody cares anymore as the focus is turning back to domestics? Nice one.

Tweet of the day

Don’t be afraid to stand for what you believe in, even if that means standing alone ??? #RB10 pic.twitter.com/94H2fcGwtO — Rinsola Babajide ? (@Rinsolab11_) October 15, 2020

What we’re reading

An interview with ex-Reds striker Daniel Sturridge in the Independent on injuries, Marcus Rashford, what comes next and more.

Worth watching tonight

Nothing. Sleep well, for tomorrow starts the most ludicrous run of fixtures for a month.