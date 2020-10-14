Three days to the Merseyside derby. One more night of internationals to get through. And a whole lot of news regarding the Reds on Wednesday!

Premier League say no to proposals

Not unexpected: the Premier League as a collective has said there’s no chance of implementing the changes suggested in Project Big Picture – at least in the current format.

Liverpool and Man United‘s creation suggested a raft of changes to the world of English football, but the charter was turned down “by a majority of clubs” at an emergency meeting on Wednesday.

There are still going to be talks over changes, and structural reform is badly needed throughout the pyramid in addition to EFL payments in the short term.

But PBP isn’t happening, and the league won’t be heading to 18 teams any time soon.

Meanwhile, fans won’t be coming back to matches any time soon, despite the government acknowledging they’re a useless bunch of tools.

Wilson loan bid rejected with two days until deadline

We might be a little closer to seeing Harry Wilson back in a Derby County jersey.

Swansea City made a formal bid to take the winger on loan, and Liverpool have just as formally rejected that offer.

The Athletic’s Stuart James says the offer was “a non-starter” from a financial perspective, suggesting either the Swans couldn’t cover Wilson’s wages or else made no up-front payment to take him for the season.

Derby are the favourites, but Cardiff and Nottingham Forest are also known to be keen.

Fitness and fortunes

Bobby and Fab are on their way home, while there’s a big boost in the defensive department.

Quickfire LFC news

Loris Karius has spoken about his Reds’ exit, lack of future and Klopp (TIA)

BT Sport have rejected the call to make the derby free-to-air this weekend (Independent)

Former Reds CEO Ian Ayre says the success the club has earned has made the “harrowing and difficult” time during the sales process worthwhile (BT)

And Tom Hill has signed a new deal with the Reds despite a season-long injury (TIA)

Around the Prem

A West Ham fan has been banned for three years for racially abusing Mo Salah (Sky)

Leeds are making a late move for Norwich attacker Todd Cantwell, after he impressed so much in the latter stages of 19/20 (YEP)

Paul Pogba retains the “support” of the dressing room despite saying he’d like to play for Real Madrid, probably because most of the United squad are thinking they’d rather be there than stuck at Old Trafford too (MEN)

And Palace will sign up our ex-right-back Nathaniel Clyne on a short-term deal, which isn’t exactly a major sign of saying “we want you” to a free transfer but ok (Athletic)

Stupid rumours of the day

Fulham and West Brom are preparing to sign Championship duo Terence Kongolo and Karlan Grant respectively, which sounds like a nice way to prepare for life in that division again next season.

Tweet of the day

Admiring that @Thiago6 touch and technique ?@JamesMilner is all of us ? pic.twitter.com/9w7jt9tvkZ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 14, 2020

What we’re reading

Just the one: a Jordan Henderson feature on BBC Sport. From ‘expensive flop’ to Premier League captain and champion.

Worth watching tonight

Pick your international. We’ll be going with the World Cup final, volume two: Croatia vs France at 7:45. It’s actually volume three, as they played each other last month – and that finished 4-2, as well.