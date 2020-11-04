Liverpool went three-from-three in Europe last night but there’s barely time to appreciate the result before we’re prepping for our trip to Man City.

Reds target Schalke defender Thiaw

We’ve been linked with Ozak Kabak a few times from Schalke already – but now Sport Bild say we’re in regular contact with Malick Thiaw.

There was a suggestion very early on in the year that the Reds were considering him as an option, but no move was made over the summer.

Thiaw has come into the S04 side recently, with the 19-year-old getting his chance after the team’s terrible start to the campaign.

He scored the opener in the weekend draw with Stuttgart, just his sixth Bundesliga appearance all told.

Perhaps one to watch this space rather than the usual quick-fix replacements for our injured Virgil.

Klopp unconcerned by suggestions of upsetting the front line

Surely we should know by now? Firmino out, Jota in, Jota scores, questions asked…and the boss swats the away, saying he doesn’t see it as a problem at all. Because…it’s not.

We’ve wanted competition in attack for a long time. We’ve wanted a fourth alternative, a starter at the same level. Perhaps now we’ve got one – that doesn’t mean an immediate demotion to Divock Origi levels of game time for Bobby Firmino.

Klopp was very clear about the importance of his Brazilian No. 9 after the win over Atalanta, and there shouldn’t be any suggestion of him now being out of the Reds’ regular line-up.

“We would not be in the Champions League even if Bobby Firmino would not be with us, and immediately I have to explain why he is not in the team.”

We feel you, Jurgen. Use them all!

Our young lads

Fair to say the Reds have coped well without Virgil so far after the young guns stepped up big time!

Quickfire LFC news

Former Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has been granted an apology and a compensatory pay-out from WADA after he missed the Europa League final in 2016 for a wrongly imposed drugs ban (TIA)

David Alaba’s agents will be talking to clubs from January, with the Reds interested but Real Madrid moving first (AS)

Ex-Reds full-back Jon Flanagan has signed a short-term deal with Belgian side Charleroi (Mail)

And our midweek loan watch sees Harry Wilson score an outside-the-box special for Cardiff (TIA)

Around the Prem

Salzburg’s sporting director says Erling Haaland will end up at Liverpool, not Man United, because given the choice that’s what everybody should do obviously (Star)

Mexican winger Orbelin Pineda is wanted by Newcastle, Spurs, Wolves, Everton, Saints and others, which sounds to us like a deal West Ham will hijack for £12m more than necessary before he plays eight times and is loaned back to South America (90mins)

Carlo Ancelotti has given enormous backing to striker Cent Tosun by saying he will “play in some games” this term, and wow, imagine the motivation flowing through the Turk’s veins right now (Echo)

And Peter Schmeichel says United need to spend big in January to rectify their early season errors, and as long as they keep Ole at the wheel we remain fully on board with this plan. Go buy the new, new Dan James! (MEN)

Stupid article of the day

Here’s BBC Sport questioning whether Sergio Ramos is “the best defender ever” because he scored another goal – his 100th, in fact, which is very, very good indeed.

But here’s just one night of Sergio Ramos actually defending. Enjoy his positional work and not-so-subtle cluelessness of how to lose the man he’s marking completely. For both of Inter’s goal.

Every week, folks. Every week.

Tweet of the day

Lana Del Rey singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ for the new documentary about Liverpool. ? pic.twitter.com/PjFVAWl3YF — Lana Del Rey Info (@LDReyInfo) November 4, 2020

Worth watching tonight

Champions League – Leipzig vs PSG and the battle of the surprisingly inept. 8pm on BT Sport/your favourite stream.