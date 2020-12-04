Leipzig defender on Reds’ shortlist & duo to return vs Wolves – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are preparing for Wolves on Sunday and, unusually, the injury news today has been largely positive! It’s not all immediate, though, so keep the patience…

Ibrahima Konate on Liverpool’s ‘list’ for January

Are we going to sign a centre-back in January? If Liverpool do opt to splash out, most of the rumours point to another spending spree in the Red Bull shopping centre.

This time, though, it’s Leipzig rather than Salzburg and Konate rather than Upamecano.

Bild‘s Christian Falk says the Reds have Konate “on their list” as potential targets and that we’re keen on the 21-year-old.

It’s Upamecano who has the bigger price tag and reputation, though his summer release clause does make him an interesting proposition.

Konate spent much of last year injured, but is regarded as the superior defender out of the two by some.

Two Reds to return and Van Dijk working hard

We could do with a boost to the squad numbers one way or another! Thankfully we don’t have to wait until January for the situation to ease, we just have to get through a game or two without picking up more injuries.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita are both likely to be back in the squad this coming weekend, says Jurgen Klopp, boosting his options for rotation or off the bench against Wolves.

Given James Milner has filled in for both players over the past few weeks and is now injured himself, this duo coming back couldn’t be better-timed.

Alisson is still sidelined, while Milner, Shaq and Ox are all hard at work in the gym too trying to overcome their own injuries.

There’s also a positive sight in Virgil van Dijk showing fans he’s “working harder than ever” to overcome his long-term knee injury.

The big defender posted a few photos from the Training Centre showing his rehab work, though he’s of course many months from a return yet.

Anfield arrivals

2,000 fortunate fans are going to be back inside our majestic home on Sunday evening. Make the most of it, every one of you. More could be on the way!

Quickfire LFC news

U18 coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson revealed his team watched the last 20 mins of the win over Ajax and were motivated watching Neco’s assist, Jones’ winner and Kelleher’s late save (LFC)

Jurgen Klopp has again reiterated for those who refuse to listen: five subs is for player welfare, not for tactical advantage. That means you, Gary Neville, he might as well have held up in big neon letters (TIA)

Gini has received words of wisdom telling him to stay at Liverpool rather than move for a bigger contract, courtesy of, erm, Philipp Degen (Goal)

Vicky Jepson is looking forward to welcoming fans back to LFC Women’s weekend game at Prenton Park too (LFC)

Around the Prem

Klopp has told Southgate he’ll get what’s left, basically, when it comes to the Euros next summer and Premier League players’ fitness levels (TIA)

Wolves boss Nuno says it’s not just old boy Jota his defence must beware this weekend (Echo)

Spurs, Atletico Madrid and the Ev are keen on Arek Milik from Napoli in January. Bless our small neighbours thinking they can compete (AS)

And David Seaman has fully integrated himself into the Old English Boys Club of Pointless Comments from Former Players, by saying Arsenal must absolutley, definitely, at all costs sign Wilf Zaha (ES)

Class gesture of the day

Next time we draw Napoli in the Champions League group stages, we won’t face them at the Stadio San Paolo.

Instead, it’ll be at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, after the renaming of the ground for the recently deceased legend was confirmed by the city council.

Tweet of the day

Keep going Virg!

Working harder than ever.. pic.twitter.com/ooh7kOSxnn — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 4, 2020

Worth watching tonight

The Berlin derby, Hertha vs Union, with Taiwo Awoniyi maybe in the line-up and Loris Karius certainly on the bench! 7:30pm, BT Sport.