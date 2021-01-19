Klopp ‘bets heavily’ on Mbappe & 3 ex-Reds’ negative views on current pair – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool news on Tuesday centres more around things that aren’t happening than things which are. Rumours, quotes, news and more for your midweek perusal!

Kylian chase still on

Recent talk among fans seems to have settled on Erling Haaland as the striker to buy in the next year or so.

But longer-term links still have the Reds looking at Kylian Mbappe, with Jurgen Klopp a huge admirer.

According to the latest from Spain, that’s still very much the case and the club are willing to go big if he gives the sign of leaving PSG.

Sport say Liverpool will match Real Madrid for salary and that Klopp will “bet heavily” on Mbappe to refresh the attack in the summer if he departs Paris.

Equally happily, Liverpool are now reported as “not wanting” Sergio Ramos, which is the most obviously correct rumour in the history of football media.

Firmino’s fading form?

Brilliant Bobby. Bobby dazzler. Fantastic Firmino.

Those headlines haven’t come along anywhere near as regularly over the last year or so, with the No. 9 going through a rough patch in front of goal and having a lesser impact in creative terms, too.

Klopp still relies on him enormously from a tactical perspective, but performance level has always been up there too – but not so much this term.

Jamie Carragher feels the Brazilian is in danger of being phased out of the team as a result.

Carra worries that he won’t recapture top form and, without the regular goals that the other pair have, it’s him who will be edged out by Diogo Jota or another arrival.

Meanwhile, there’s slightly less-relevant and more-bizarre criticism of…Thiago Alcantara, of all players.

He’s still finding his feet as a Red and yet is near-immaculate with his play, but both Didi Hamann and John Barnes have stated the claim against his inclusion in the past day or so.

Slowing down the game and not offering a goal threat seem to be the main criticisms against him, which perhaps suggests neither of them are Bundesliga watchers on a regular basis.

Or coaches.

A place for positivity

Forget the footy for a sec – sometimes you have to appreciate the magic of this club for the people within it.

Quickfire LFC news

A school trip, Trent A-A and training at the Bernabeu! (TIA)

The Reds are still keen on David Alaba despite reports saying he has agreed a move to Real Madrid (SW)

Klopp was delighted with Shaq’s performance on his return to the side against United (LFC)

And young forward Max Woltman has signed a first pro deal with the Reds (LFC)

Around the Prem

Chelsea will go uber-big on a Haaland deal in the summer because there’s just not enough attacking talent at the club and more is always the answer (Athletic)

PSG want a decision this week from Spurs on whether they’ll be allowed to waste six months on watching Dele Alli stumble about (Mirror)

Solskjaer doesn’t want Jesse Lingard to leave this month, presumably as he’s been so good in helping clear up the balls and cones after training or something because he certainly hasn’t helped them with results (ESPN)

And Palace want to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta from Mainz. Collective shrug of the shoulders ensues. (Independent)

Stupid opinions of the day

All the revisionism over Mesut Ozil’s contribution for Arsenal over the past couple of days. He’s collected over £12m since he last kicked a competitive ball for them on account of being lazy, unproductive and incapable of changing his game to suit the team and is being made out to be some tragic hero who was the finest of the finest.

Vladimir Smicer had a better minutes per assist record in the Prem than him.

Tweet of the day

“Thiago isn’t the right fit for Liverpool…” “He slows them down…” Me: pic.twitter.com/kp3rrLk3mE — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) January 19, 2021

Worth watching tonight

City vs Villa. They’ll go top with a win – Villa haven’t played since New Year’s Day!