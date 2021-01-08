Another season of the FA Cup is on Liverpool’s doorstep, but can you remember the names of all those who featured for the Reds in the competition last season?

It is not a competition which has proved a success under Jurgen Klopp, but it is one which has presented a number of memorable moments over the years.

And last season proved no different as they made it to the fifth round, playing a total of four games due to the need to play a fourth round replay.

The Reds, of course, met Everton, Shrewsbury and Chelsea in the FA Cup in 2019/20, where 32 players took to the field throughout those meetings – including the youngest team ever assembled by Liverpool.

It will, therefore, require a bit of thinking on your part to remember the names of those who graced the pitch, with only those named in the starting XI or substituted onto the field making up the 32 players you need to identify.

We’ve provided the position and current age of each player to help you along, but the rest is up to you!

You have 7 minutes to name all 32 – can you do it?

Want more quizzes? Try these!