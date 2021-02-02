2 wide forwards linked & Trent explains his “bad form” – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool face Leicester at the weekend, but Tuesday was day off for most of the squad after their weekend exertions. The rumours never take a day off, though!

Trent discusses his drop-off

Since he broke into the Liverpool team, our right-back barely seems to have put a foot wrong. There have been games in isolation where he has struggled defensively, sure, but bad form has been a vague and indistinct idea for him, not a reality to deal with.

This term he has had to get to grips with it, both on a personal level and with the team.

As he told ESPN Brasil, he feels slightly better of late with his own game, but he expects a lot more from himself.

“Probably it’s been a spell of bad form that I haven’t had before. So it’s new. “But I think really, for me, I set targets in levels and I have expectations in myself. If I don’t meet them then and I’m not happy. I want to be better than I am. I haven’t been able to meet them so far this season but we’ve only just passed the halfway stage, so there’s still a long way to go. “Well, I just had three games where I felt better, felt in a little bit more of a rhythm. “Being able to create things for the team and feel like I’ve been the last few seasons…[but] individually that doesn’t really matter to me as much as winning games.”

He’ll get there soon, and so will the team as a whole.

Raphinha and Memphis the summer targets

Two wide forwards on the summer hit list for the Reds!

Leeds United’s new arrival Raphinha was certainly available last summer, and he’ll cost a lot more this time around.

France Football say he’s at the top of our wishlist, though the local media suggest he’d be awfully expensive to prise away.

Elsewhere, Spanish media reckon we’re sniffing around Memphis Depay on the sly, hoping to land him on a Bosman free in the summer ahead of Barcelona.

The Catalan club were linked with him for most of 2020, but since they barely have 50p to keep the electric meter running, they’re waiting until he’s out of contract at the end of the season.

Great player, very good form, excellent fit…bad source for the rumour.

For the future

Never too early to look to what comes next for the Reds, on and off the pitch.

Quickfire LFC news

Carra has detailed where and why he feels three new players are needed to boost the Reds (TIA)

Dayot Upamecano is the “dream signing” for Klopp and the Reds will “invest heavily” in a new defender (Bild)

Here we’ve rounded up the top items on sale from Melwood in an auction, with some very memorable pieces going up for grabs (TIA)

And you can watch the goals as LFC Women drew 2-2 in very snowy conditions with Charlton (LFC)

Around the Prem

Man City are considering Lukaku and Ings for their new striker this summer, because they both play the exact same way obviously (Athletic)

Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea will all go for Konate in the summer. Which date are you picking for United fans to start saying they never actually wanted him anyway? (Independent)

David Alaba wants £400k a week to move to Chelsea or anywhere else on a free transfer this summer. Where’s that crying with laughter emoji gone? (Telegraph)

And proving that MLS isn’t a retirement village, Inter Miami are aiming to sign England hopeful Ryan Shawcross from Stoke. What do you mean, it’s not 2011? (Mail)

Stupid decisions of the day

Travel is banned in some countries, even for elite athletes. So, the decision appears to be to make them travel somewhere else.

How many Champions League and Europa League ‘home’ legs have to be played at neutral venues before we start hearing about ‘the integrity’ of the competition, by the way?

Tweet of the day

Liverpool lose three defenders for the season: "OMG WHY DO THEY LOOK SO BAD? WHAT'S GOING ON??" City lose one defender for the season: "THAT'S WHY THEY'RE SO FAR BEHIND THIS YEAR!" — Jimmy Hell (@PlayersTrombone) February 9, 2021

Worth watching tonight

United in the cup, if you really want.