PL confirm TV plan & Reds ‘not put off’ £175m Mbappe price – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool won a game! Today’s news is predictably far more positive, with a win in the bag in Europe and the derby coming up fast. The usual rumours too, of course.

ALL Prem games to be on TV until fans return

Remember those dark, dismal days when you had to fork out £15 to watch Sheffield United flounder and lose by a goal against Newcastle, and similar sorts of matches?

That’s all done and finished with.

The fans revolted, criticism was enormous and the league, clubs and TV companies thought again – and now the Premier League have confirmed that, until supporters are allowed to return to grounds, all matches will be “shown via existing broadcast partners Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC.”

That’s without any additional costs for subscribers, of course, and for the remainder of this season while fans are away.

In other football matters, one competition we won’t be watching is the UEFA Youth League.

That has been cancelled for this season, with travel bans and quarantines making it impractical.

All the money for Mbappe

Which outrageous cretin decided Liverpool’s Champions League game should be at the same time as Barcelona-PSG? Or indeed that any of the knock-out games should be at the same time as each other? Morons.

Anyway, while we beat Leipzig, Kylian Mbappe smashed Barca into many tiny fragments, hitting a Camp Nou hat-trick and putting PSG in the driving seat for the quarter-finals.

Predictably, his price tag immediately rose about a trillion euros or so.

That has come down very slightly, but not much: the Wednesday rumours say PSG want €200 million (£175m) for him this summer, when Mbappe will have just one year left on his contract.

The striker has four possible options: the Reds, Juve, Real, Man City.

Liverpool, according to Le Parisien, “aren’t ‘put off’” by the cost and “theoretically having the funds” to do the deal.

Two in a row?

One win is a novelty; two means the season is back on and we’ll still complete the double. That’s how it works, right? Everton next…

Quickfire LFC news

The Reds turned down the Carmo deal due to a €5m valuation difference, but could return in the summer with another bid (SW)

“Unity is strength” is the message from the players after bouncing back to winning ways (TIA)

The papers saw the 2-0 win over Leipzig as a “vintage” European display (TIA)

The U18s had a new debutant and suffered a stoppage-time defeat yesterday (TIA)

Around the Prem

Pep says the job done by Klopp at Anfield is “exceptional” (TIA)

Everton remain firmly in dreamland and reckon they’ll buy Juve’s centre mid Adrien Rabiot in the summer (Mail)

Chelsea may have to sell one of Ziyech or Pulisic in the summer. We’ll have the latter, finally! (Star)

And Spurs want Rodgers to take Mourinho’s place as boss if he leaves. Why would Brendan be hoping to go from third to ninth, exactly? (Eurosport)

Stupid rumour of the day

“After extending 19-year-old England forward Mason Greenwood’s contract, Manchester United are likely to prioritise signing a new centre-back or Borussia Dortmund’s Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, over a move for Dortmund’s English forward Jadon Sancho, 20.”

Sorry, what?! They’ll go for a centre-back or a striker, instead of a wide man?! Exactly what kind of recruitment strategy is this supposed to be?! At least make your wild inventions realistic!

Tweet of the day

A double for your money today!

?? @MoSalah's 118th goal puts him in 1??3??th place in our all-time top goal scorers, level with Ian St John. pic.twitter.com/7xPeS19vyR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 17, 2021

I don't think you're appreciating how good Mohamed Salah is for Liverpool. He is better for Liverpool than Mbappe is for PSG. You would be losing an absolutely vital part of the team. Mbappe wouldn't come close to replacing him at the moment. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) February 17, 2021

Worth watching tonight

In the Prem: Bluesh*te v Citeh. 8:15pm.

In the Chaaaaaaampioooooons!: Sevilla v Dortmund, 8pm. The Spanish side are in brilliant form, Dortmund are waving a long goodbye to at least one big-name player this summer.