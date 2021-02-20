Liverpool host Everton at Anfield for the latest instalment of the Merseyside derby, a game the Reds have dominated on home soil since 1999.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are back at Anfield on Saturday in search of three valuable points, where their cross-town rivals will await.

The clash is the second of the season between the two teams and the Reds no doubt have a score or two to settle after the meeting in October ended in a controversial draw and was marred by injuries.

While Anfield has not been the fortress of recent years this season, Liverpool will be out to ensure Everton remain winless at the ground for 21 seasons in a row.

And here we are looking to see how well you can remember the names of the Liverpool players who have scored against the Blues at Anfield since 2000 in all competitions.

In that time there have been 23 games, 40 goals scored and 22 individual goalscorers. Your job is to name them all – and own goals do not count.

You have 6 minutes to name all 22 goalscorers – can you do it?

