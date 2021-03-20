Liverpool and Real Madrid are to come to blows once more in the Champions League, but can you name every Red to start in their last five meetings?

The Reds will meet the Spanish outfit in the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season, their first meeting since that final back in 2018.

The clash in Kyiv was the sixth meeting between the two teams in their history and the fifth in the modern era.

Real Madrid have won three of those encounters and Liverpool two, but who will get the bragging rights in 2021?

Before that, why not see if you can name Liverpool’s starting XIs from the last five games, dating back until 2009.

A total of 39 different players have been named to start against Real in that time, with 12 featuring in at least two different starting lineups.

So can you name the players who made up the two XIs in the 2009 last-16, the 2014 group stage and the 2018 final?

You’ve got 5 minutes – can you name the XIs?

