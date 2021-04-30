This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Social media boycott begins & build-up to United clash – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool head ito the weekend and a match at Old Trafford amid a backdrop of protests, boycotts, injury pessimism and more.

 

Football begin boycotting of social media

You may be aware by now: No tweets, no facebook posts or anything similar.

The Reds players announced they would not be posting anything across the weekend, just as most of the English teams, leagues, organisations and many media outlets will be following suit, protesting against the ongoing barrage of racism and abuse online.

A statement from LFC on their stance is visible here and TIA will also be taking part in the blackout across the weekend, so stay tuned to the app for all match updates.

 

Away day for fans!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 27, 2020: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop sing "You'll Never Walk Alone" before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Bromwich Albion FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

After our game against Burnley was pushed back, the Clarets could have 10,000 fans in place – with up to 500 travelling Liverpool supporters too!

There haven’t been any away days for fans to enjoy this season, so this could be a most welcome first.

We’ll then also have 9,500 supporters of our own in place at Anfield for the final home game of the campaign, too.

 

Our boss

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 24, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Here’s everything Jurgen has had to say today on the match, the media and more.

 

Quickfire LFC news

13.09.2011, Zagreb, CRO, UEFA CL, Real Madrid in Zagreb, im Bild Xabi Alonso at a press conference, the day before the Champions League match against Dinamo Zagreb. EXPA Pictures © 2011, PhotoCredit: EXPA/ nph/ Pixsell/ Petar Glebov +++++ ATTENTION - OUT OF GERMANY/(GER), CROATIA/(CRO), BELGIAN/(BEL) +++++

  • Here’s our full match preview of the Reds at United with the form guide, manager thoughts, team news and more
  • Up to 10,000 protesting Man United fans are expected outside Old Trafford as they continue the fight against their owners, the Glazers, and their running of the club and ESL planning participation

 

Around the Prem

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, June 20, 2020: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Arsenal FC at the AMEX Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Aston Villa are particularly keen to throw £40m at Chelsea for Tammy Abraham, despite him barely making a matchday squad of late. Michael Edwards would be bargaining that down to 70p and a bag of crisps, no question
  • Bukayo Saka says he didn’t hesitate in signing a new deal at Arsenal even though Dortmund and Liverpool wanted him. Have you never heard of taking a second and composing yourself, young man?! What a waste!
  • And a whole bunch of teams want Mario Lemina from Fulham, because there’s no greater recommendation for a player than signing him, loaning him out, bringing him back and then not playing him

 

Tweet of the day

 

Worth watching tonight

Best see if Leicester keep winning. They face Saints in a rehash of the FA Cup semi-final – is revenge on the cards for Taki and Co?

