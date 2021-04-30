Social media boycott begins & build-up to United clash – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool head ito the weekend and a match at Old Trafford amid a backdrop of protests, boycotts, injury pessimism and more.

Football begin boycotting of social media

You may be aware by now: No tweets, no facebook posts or anything similar.

The Reds players announced they would not be posting anything across the weekend, just as most of the English teams, leagues, organisations and many media outlets will be following suit, protesting against the ongoing barrage of racism and abuse online.

A statement from LFC on their stance is visible here and TIA will also be taking part in the blackout across the weekend, so stay tuned to the app for all match updates.

Away day for fans!

After our game against Burnley was pushed back, the Clarets could have 10,000 fans in place – with up to 500 travelling Liverpool supporters too!

There haven’t been any away days for fans to enjoy this season, so this could be a most welcome first.

We’ll then also have 9,500 supporters of our own in place at Anfield for the final home game of the campaign, too.

Our boss

Here’s everything Jurgen has had to say today on the match, the media and more.

Missing out on the top four won’t impact Liverpool’s transfer activity, Klopp promises

And the boss does not think it likely that two of the Reds’ most important players will return from injury to play again this season

Klopp has given his backing to the social media protests and says “things need to change” as companies are urged to take responsibility for what they allow on their platforms

Quickfire LFC news

Here’s our full match preview of the Reds at United with the form guide, manager thoughts, team news and more

Xabi Alonso is taking his managerial route slow and says he’s in no rush to take a top job, continuing instead in youth action for now

Up to 10,000 protesting Man United fans are expected outside Old Trafford as they continue the fight against their owners, the Glazers, and their running of the club and ESL planning participation

And we could finally have a full house at Anfield: Over 53,000 Reds could be in attendance in pre-season after updated government guidance

Around the Prem

Aston Villa are particularly keen to throw £40m at Chelsea for Tammy Abraham, despite him barely making a matchday squad of late. Michael Edwards would be bargaining that down to 70p and a bag of crisps, no question

No doubt inspired by the success of Taki Minamino on Merseyside after leaving the RB brand, Everton want Leipzig’s Hwang Hee-chan

Bukayo Saka says he didn’t hesitate in signing a new deal at Arsenal even though Dortmund and Liverpool wanted him. Have you never heard of taking a second and composing yourself, young man?! What a waste!

And a whole bunch of teams want Mario Lemina from Fulham, because there’s no greater recommendation for a player than signing him, loaning him out, bringing him back and then not playing him

Tweet of the day

This weekend, we stand together to start an important journey of change. We must fight discrimination in all its forms.#RedTogether | #StopOnlineAbuse pic.twitter.com/JYDEWXicxR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 30, 2021

Worth watching tonight

Best see if Leicester keep winning. They face Saints in a rehash of the FA Cup semi-final – is revenge on the cards for Taki and Co?