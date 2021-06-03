3 linked forwards & why they’re not signing this summer – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool transfer rumours continue to take centre stage for the summer, but it remains to be seen how many of them actually go through. Possibly not many!

Mbappe contract talks restart

PSG have reopened discussions for a new deal for Kylian Mbappe, say reports in France, with the club president now personally involved to try and get a deal done.

The Reds have been relentlessly linked with him for over a year, along with Real Madrid, and he was claimed to have asked to leave recently despite a suggestion that a big-money transfer this year seems improbable.

FranceFootball claim neither of Mbappe’s suitors can afford the fee this summer – nor his astronomical wages – and the suggestion is that a free transfer next summer is more likely.

Even then, a reported salary of £600,000 a week seems outlandish and out of reach at Anfield.

Reds rumours of the day

Otavio‘s release clause only has another day to run before it increases by 50%, and Porto are “awaiting an attack” from Liverpool with an offer

Kingsley Coman won’t be coming this year; the €90m fee is too high for the Reds, all parties feel. We agree!

Christoph Baumgartner was asked about moving to Liverpool or Man United this summer and says he intends to stay at Hoffenheim

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Reds have contacted season ticket holders with a classy gesture as fans prepare to return to Anfield after so long away

Our fantastic gallery of photos shows Anfield through the years, with plenty of changes and nostalgic sights

The club website has remembered former boss Joe Fagan, who passed away 20 years ago on this day

Euro 2020 latest

The Reds have six players through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 with some set to meet next

Liverpool FC Women are back into pre-season training ahead of a new campaign in the second tier – with a new boss and players in place

Scotland’s game with England has been linked with up to 2,000 cases of Covid north of the border – almost 400 of them inside Wembley

Declan Rice says England created their own piece of history with the win over Germany on Tuesday

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Jack Grealish will be offered a new £125k-a-week deal to stay at Villa instead of heading to Man City

Adrien Rabiot was watched by scouts from Man United during France’s Euros exit this week

Thomas Delaney is wanted by at least four Premier League clubs, with the Dortmund midfielder having a year left on his deal

Tweet of the day and match of the night

