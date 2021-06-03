This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

3 linked forwards & why they’re not signing this summer – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool transfer rumours continue to take centre stage for the summer, but it remains to be seen how many of them actually go through. Possibly not many!

 

Mbappe contract talks restart

PSG have reopened discussions for a new deal for Kylian Mbappe, say reports in France, with the club president now personally involved to try and get a deal done.

The Reds have been relentlessly linked with him for over a year, along with Real Madrid, and he was claimed to have asked to leave recently despite a suggestion that a big-money transfer this year seems improbable.

FranceFootball claim neither of Mbappe’s suitors can afford the fee this summer – nor his astronomical wages – and the suggestion is that a free transfer next summer is more likely.

Even then, a reported salary of £600,000 a week seems outlandish and out of reach at Anfield.

 

Reds rumours of the day

Latest Liverpool FC news

Euro 2020 latest

Click the link above for all Euro 2020 news regarding the Reds!

  • Scotland’s game with England has been linked with up to 2,000 cases of Covid north of the border – almost 400 of them inside Wembley

 

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Latest images as Everton confirm the appointment of Rafa Benitez as manager…

If you need a domestic football fix, Brann vs Lillestrom at 7pm is the game for you in Norway’s Eliteserien!

 

