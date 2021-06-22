This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Plans to raise £20m+ from defender sales – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have a lot of transfer work to get through this summer and a significant volume appears to be on outgoing player deals. Best get started, Michael!

 

Nat Phillips in line for PL move

The most concrete apparent link of the day sees centre-back Nat Phillips both having proven his worth as a top-flight centre-back…and also perhaps shown that he’s not quite of the calibre to start for the Reds.

With Ibrahima Konate new in and three due back from injury, competition will be fierce next year and Phillips, now age 24, may well want much more regular game time after earning a taste of it at the top level last season.

Reports on Tuesday say the Reds are “reluctant sellers” but would do business for around £12 million for him, with a quartet of top-flight clubs keen.

Burnley and Brighton are among the teams mentioned, with Phillips at least showing himself the equal of several bottom-half starters with his games for the Reds last term.

 

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Tuesday, August 25, 2020: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas during a preseason friendly match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by Propaganda)

 

Euro 2020 latest

  • Wembley will have at least 60,000 fans in attendance for the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final, making them the biggest crowds at sports events in over 15 months in England
  • And England pair Mount and Chilwell are out of the third group game and maybe the last 16, despite testing negative for Covid, as they have to self-isolate for 10 days after being close contacts of Billy Gilmour

 

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 19: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates with Diogo Jota and Bernardo Silva after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group F match between Portugal and Germany at Football Arena Munich on June 19, 2021 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

  • Barcelona apparently believe the best way to solve their financial woes is to…sign Cristiano Ronaldo and play him with Messi next season. Is this a new world record for the most amount of faeces ever published in one article?

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight’s late fixture will depend on which side of the border you reside or follow: Andy Robbo needs a win with Scotland at 8 against Croatia; England and Czech Republic are fighting for top spot (or not) at the same time.

 

