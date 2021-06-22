Plans to raise £20m+ from defender sales – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have a lot of transfer work to get through this summer and a significant volume appears to be on outgoing player deals. Best get started, Michael!

Nat Phillips in line for PL move

The most concrete apparent link of the day sees centre-back Nat Phillips both having proven his worth as a top-flight centre-back…and also perhaps shown that he’s not quite of the calibre to start for the Reds.

With Ibrahima Konate new in and three due back from injury, competition will be fierce next year and Phillips, now age 24, may well want much more regular game time after earning a taste of it at the top level last season.

Reports on Tuesday say the Reds are “reluctant sellers” but would do business for around £12 million for him, with a quartet of top-flight clubs keen.

Burnley and Brighton are among the teams mentioned, with Phillips at least showing himself the equal of several bottom-half starters with his games for the Reds last term.

Reds rumours of the day

Neco Williams has been given a £10m pricetag amid interest from Southampton and Leeds, but suggestions of the Reds not signing anyone to replace him have given fans some concerns

15 squad players are still expected to leave Liverpool this summer – raising varied fees – and there could be a surprise addition or two to come

Kostas Tsimikas is not on the list of players Jurgen Klopp is willing to let go this summer and he’ll play a more active role next term, say local reports

Latest Liverpool FC news

Mixed transfer reports have said the Reds won’t replace several outgoing players – here’s why the rationale behind the rumours don’t make sense in every case

Takumi Minamino has not been named as one of Japan’s over-age players for the Tokyo Olympics so will be free to complete a full pre-season with the Reds at last

Leanne Kiernan has become LFC Women’s first signing of the summer after joining from West Ham, as we plot our ascencion back to the WSL

Academy player Jack Lewis has left the Reds to join Leicester City after a trial with the Foxes toward the end of last term

Euro 2020 latest

Jordan Henderson could make his first start in four months tonight, when England face Czech Republic with something of a midfield shortage

Wembley will have at least 60,000 fans in attendance for the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final, making them the biggest crowds at sports events in over 15 months in England

Uefa have again shown they prefer profits over problem-solving by saying Germany cannot light up the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours for the game against Hungary

And England pair Mount and Chilwell are out of the third group game and maybe the last 16, despite testing negative for Covid, as they have to self-isolate for 10 days after being close contacts of Billy Gilmour

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Barcelona apparently believe the best way to solve their financial woes is to…sign Cristiano Ronaldo and play him with Messi next season. Is this a new world record for the most amount of faeces ever published in one article?

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus will be offered as makeweights by Man City as they try to come up with the petrodollars to sign Harry Kane from Spurs

Lucien Favre is wanted by both Crystal Palace and Everton to be their next new manager. Spurs apparently will appoint nobody after about eight failed attempts now

Tonight’s late fixture will depend on which side of the border you reside or follow: Andy Robbo needs a win with Scotland at 8 against Croatia; England and Czech Republic are fighting for top spot (or not) at the same time.