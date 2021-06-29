Prices set for Coman & Otavio with mixed outcomes for Reds’ plans – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s two transfer rumours for the week have quickly gone in different directions, after further reports on Tuesday set the price tags for each player: one enormous, one attainable.

Otavio bid in with part-exchange

Liverpool have made an offer for Porto midfielder Otavio, according to reports in Portugal.

The suggestion of interest has quickly escalated into a big bid of €23 million – plus Marko Grujic to bump up the value of the deal.

It remains to be seen whether it will be accepted, as despite Porto wanting our Serbian midfielder, they want to stand firm on the release clause of €40m for Otavio and keep the two deals separate.

That amount on the release clause rises to €60 million on 1 July, so we could see a deal wrapped up quickly…or not at all.

Big deals, now and then

Kingsley Coman has had no offers for him this summer, says German media, and a massive €100m price tag being put on him seems likely to mean the Reds won’t be signing him

Julian Brandt has been linked with the Reds again, but now it appears Lazio are front-runners with an early bid to sign him

Latest Liverpool FC news

Our Brazilian boys could come up against an old Red favourite as they bid for Copa America glory

Liverpool have no pre-season friendlies arranged yet – and we’re far from the only Premier League side in the same situation

Reds fans have all reacted the same way after Mbappe’s penalty miss put France out – in predictable tongue-in-cheek fashion

Remember Anthony Le Tallec? One of our heroes en route to Istanbul 2005 has given an interview about his time at Anfield and his assist for that Luis Garcia goal against Juventus

Euro 2020 latest

Click the link above for all Euro 2020 news regarding the Reds!

Gareth Southgate faces a “defining” 90 minutes of his reign as England manager when they face Germany this evening

Luis Enrique says fans appreciated the mad spectacle of the Spain-Croatia clash and he’s certainly right about that

Kylian Mbappe has apologised to French fans for his penalty miss and says it will be “very difficult to turn the page”

And both Manuel Neuer and Harry Kane will wear rainbow armbands at Wembley in solidarity and support against inequality

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Andrea Belotti is on Arsenal’s wishlist but they’ll lose out on him to any of Milan, Roma, Napoli or Fiorentina

Billy Gilmour is almost certain to head on loan to Norwich from Chelsea this season

Rui Patricio is close to an exit from Wolves as Roma want him to be Mourinho’s new No1. Or maybe No11 again.

Tweet of the day and match of the night

If the reported £20m price for Xhaka is to be believed that really is a travesty. Only Arsenal could sell one of the classiest midfielders at a major tournament in the prime of his career for that same price that Liverpool sold Dominic Solanke for — Massimo Marioni (@MassMarioni) June 28, 2021

Tonight’s late game is the final round of 16 clash: Sweden vs Ukraine at 8pm.