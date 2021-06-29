This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Prices set for Coman & Otavio with mixed outcomes for Reds' plans – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s two transfer rumours for the week have quickly gone in different directions, after further reports on Tuesday set the price tags for each player: one enormous, one attainable.

 

Otavio bid in with part-exchange

Liverpool have made an offer for Porto midfielder Otavio, according to reports in Portugal.

The suggestion of interest has quickly escalated into a big bid of €23 million – plus Marko Grujic to bump up the value of the deal.

It remains to be seen whether it will be accepted, as despite Porto wanting our Serbian midfielder, they want to stand firm on the release clause of €40m for Otavio and keep the two deals separate.

That amount on the release clause rises to €60 million on 1 July, so we could see a deal wrapped up quickly…or not at all.

 

Big deals, now and then

