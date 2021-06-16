Shaqiri to “decide” future within weeks & Reds ‘beaten’ to De Paul – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool will be signing and selling approximately one thousand players this summer, if you believe the rumours. We don’t – not all of them, anyway.

Isak rumours, but hold that thought

If you watched Spain vs Sweden recently at Euro 2020, you’ll likely have been impressed by Alexander Isak’s endeavour and skill. Same goes for watching LaLiga all season, really.

He has quickly been linked to Liverpool as a Roberto Firmino replacement – but take these rumours with a pinch of salt.

As Jack Lusby explains, the rumours follow hot on the heels of a local opinion piece suggesting Isak as an addition, while Dortmund have a rebuy clause at a lower price than his market value will probably be.

Perhaps we’ll sign a forward, perhaps it’ll even be Isak eventually, but these particular rumours don’t seem founded in much certainty.

Reds rumours of the day

Xherdan Shaqiri says he will “decide how to continue” his club career once Euro 2020 is over, with the expectation growing that he’ll depart the Reds

Rodrigo de Paul is set for a medical with Atletico Madrid ahead of a €35m move, with the Reds having been widely linked to him this summer

Fabio Vieira is on Liverpool’s wishlist according to Portuguese rumours, but Porto will only sell if they get Marko Grujic included in a deal

Latest Liverpool FC news

Alisson is set for a black kit next season after the latest Nike image leaks

Liverpool want to raid Ajax for highly rated commercial director Menno Geelen, as they look to continue strengthening the off-pitch operations too

And Curtis Jones is on the list for the prestigious Golden Boy award, along with England pair Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka

Euro 2020 latest

Click the link above for all Euro 2020 news regarding the Reds!

France are in hot water after Benjamin Pavard played on following a head injury which briefly saw him knocked out

Austria’s Marko Arnautovic has been suspended for one game for “insulting another player” – good job they don’t have those rules in Sunday League games

Paul Pogba is the latest player to remove a sponsorhip drink from his presence in the Euro press conferences – his more based on religious beliefs than nutrition, though

Didier Deschamps felt France were “comfortable” in beating Germany, despite the eventually narrow 1-0 scoreline

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered £17m a year to move to Man United in exchange for Paul Pogba, but the Portugal forward wants a move to PSG instead

Scott Parker has done such a good job getting relegated with Fulham that Bournemouth want him to keep them in the Championship too

Adam Armstrong is wanted by Southampton and Norwich this summer, after a great goalscoring season with Blackburn linking up with Harvey Elliott with regularity

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Lots of talk about the mobility of Neuhaus since his Liverpool link, so I had a look at some Bundesliga data. He definitely doesn’t fit the usual mould of a runner, and that might be an understatement. pic.twitter.com/zOCSi3syY5 — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) June 16, 2021

Tonight’s late game is Italy, who were excellent in game one, against Switzerland and our Shaq.