Shaqiri to “decide” future within weeks & Reds ‘beaten’ to De Paul – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool will be signing and selling approximately one thousand players this summer, if you believe the rumours. We don’t – not all of them, anyway.

 

Isak rumours, but hold that thought

If you watched Spain vs Sweden recently at Euro 2020, you’ll likely have been impressed by Alexander Isak’s endeavour and skill. Same goes for watching LaLiga all season, really.

He has quickly been linked to Liverpool as a Roberto Firmino replacement – but take these rumours with a pinch of salt.

As Jack Lusby explains, the rumours follow hot on the heels of a local opinion piece suggesting Isak as an addition, while Dortmund have a rebuy clause at a lower price than his market value will probably be.

Perhaps we’ll sign a forward, perhaps it’ll even be Isak eventually, but these particular rumours don’t seem founded in much certainty.

 

Reds rumours of the day

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 21, 2021: Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. Burnley won 1-0 ending Liverpool’s run of 68 games unbeaten at home. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 8, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool want to raid Ajax for highly rated commercial director Menno Geelen, as they look to continue strengthening the off-pitch operations too

 

Euro 2020 latest

Click the link above for all Euro 2020 news regarding the Reds!

  • France are in hot water after Benjamin Pavard played on following a head injury which briefly saw him knocked out
  • Austria’s Marko Arnautovic has been suspended for one game for “insulting another player” – good job they don’t have those rules in Sunday League games
  • Paul Pogba is the latest player to remove a sponsorhip drink from his presence in the Euro press conferences – his more based on religious beliefs than nutrition, though

 

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

LYON, FRANCE - Wednesday, July 6, 2016: Portugal's captain Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the 2-0 victory over Wales during the UEFA Euro 2016 Championship Semi-Final match at the Stade de Lyon. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered £17m a year to move to Man United in exchange for Paul Pogba, but the Portugal forward wants a move to PSG instead
  • Scott Parker has done such a good job getting relegated with Fulham that Bournemouth want him to keep them in the Championship too

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight’s late game is Italy, who were excellent in game one, against Switzerland and our Shaq.

 

