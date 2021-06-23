This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Surprise links to Aston Villa’s £50m star & Kabak claims surface – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s transfer rumours have been about the outgoing possible deals for a few days, so it’s with some trepidation that today we delve back into the collection of players we’re ‘signing’ this summer!

 

Surprise links with Villa midfielder

We fans have been expecting Liverpool to make some significant move this summer to replace a rather large Wijnaldum-shaped hole in midfield – but this wasn’t one most were thinking of.

John McGinn is a big player for Aston Villa – and for Scotland alongside Andy Robbo – and enjoyed an impressive campaign last term.

His engine, work rate and passing range have all endeared him to Jurgen Klopp, say reports today, but any move would need the Reds to part with at least £50 million to land the Scot, as Villa are cash-rich and he has a long contract.

It’s still an improbable one, as the valuation is so high, but the interest is claimed to be “very real” and this is perhaps one to watch for now.

 

Reds rumours of the day

Credit: @issahakufatawu10 Instagram

  • Lorenzo Pellegrini has been widely linked with the Reds this summer and has a £30m buyout clause but Italian reports today say he’s fully on board with the Mourinho project and wants to stay at Roma. We give it four months before he has a change of heart

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

Ibrahima Konate (Fra) FOOTBALL : France espoirs vs Republique Tcheque - 09/09/2019 JBAutissier/Panoramic.

 

Euro 2020 latest

Click the link above for all Euro 2020 news regarding the Reds!

 

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 18: Jack Grealish of England runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Billy Gilmour of Scotland during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium on June 18, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Morton - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Portugal vs France and it’s not the Euro 2016 final. Chances of them meeting there again down the line next month? Depends how this one turns out at 8pm.

 

