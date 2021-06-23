Liverpool’s transfer rumours have been about the outgoing possible deals for a few days, so it’s with some trepidation that today we delve back into the collection of players we’re ‘signing’ this summer!

Surprise links with Villa midfielder

We fans have been expecting Liverpool to make some significant move this summer to replace a rather large Wijnaldum-shaped hole in midfield – but this wasn’t one most were thinking of.

John McGinn is a big player for Aston Villa – and for Scotland alongside Andy Robbo – and enjoyed an impressive campaign last term.

His engine, work rate and passing range have all endeared him to Jurgen Klopp, say reports today, but any move would need the Reds to part with at least £50 million to land the Scot, as Villa are cash-rich and he has a long contract.

It’s still an improbable one, as the valuation is so high, but the interest is claimed to be “very real” and this is perhaps one to watch for now.

Reds rumours of the day

Ozan Kabak could leave Schalke for far less than the £18m agreed in the Reds’ loan deal for him in January, leading to suggestions this was the idea the club had when opting out of their purchase option

Liverpool have not signed Ghana 17-year-old Abdul Fatawu Issahku despite some claims to the contrary, and recent reports say there’s no intention to do so either

Lorenzo Pellegrini has been widely linked with the Reds this summer and has a £30m buyout clause but Italian reports today say he’s fully on board with the Mourinho project and wants to stay at Roma. We give it four months before he has a change of heart

Latest Liverpool FC news

Our new defender Ibrahima Konate seems to have perhaps revealed his new squad number in a photo taken in a family celebration

The Reds are in talks with two Premier League clubs over pre-season plans, as the picture begins to emerge for our friendlies this summer

Mo Salah won’t be going to the Tokyo Olympics after all and will report for training as normal – as will Konate who will not be in the France squad

LFC Women have made their second signing this week, Yana Daniels rejoining the club having been a Red back in 18/19

Euro 2020 latest

Click the link above for all Euro 2020 news regarding the Reds!

Andy Robertson has issued an apology to Scotland fans for not picking up the win they needed to reach the last 16 at Euro 2020

Jordan Henderson is optimistic about England’s chances in the knockouts and spoke of his delight at being back on the pitch after injury

Jack Grealish wants to “follow in the footsteps” of Paul Gascoigne in making his mark on a major finals with England

And Gareth Southgate says places are up for grabs in the England line-up after they made it to the last 16 without conceding a goal…but without overly impressing, either

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Billy Gilmour is set to leave Chelsea for a loan spell next season as he bids to make good on his enormous promise

Raheem Sterling has no interest in moving to Spurs in a part-exchange deal for Man City to sign Harry Kane

James Tarkowski is wanted by Wolves, West Ham and Leicester as he heads into the final year of his contract with Burnley

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Portugal vs France and it’s not the Euro 2016 final. Chances of them meeting there again down the line next month? Depends how this one turns out at 8pm.