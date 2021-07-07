5 things Liverpool fans are asking this summer

It’s almost time for preparations to start for the 2021/22 season, but there are still a number of unanswered questions for Liverpool fans before the Reds return for pre-season.

The majority of Jurgen Klopp’s side are enjoying the final few days of their summer holiday before returning to the grind with the new Premier League season less than 40 days away.

It was a rare time spent away for football for many Reds after non-stop action over the last few years and a refreshed squad will be welcomed by Klopp and co.

They will be without a handful of senior faces as their holiday will have only just started following their international exploits, but there will be plenty to work with from July 12 onwards.

With pre-season on the horizon, unfinished business in the transfer window and plenty of rumours to boot, here are some questions Liverpool fans are asking this summer.

When are the pre-season friendlies?

It’s a good question as currently, Liverpool are only one of three clubs not to have confirmed any pre-season schedule.

Travel restrictions to and from the UK will no doubt have complicated matters, as will the UK’s continued move out of lockdown restrictions – which is now confirmed to end on July 19.

This would allow for a full capacity crowd at Anfield before the season commences, with two friendlies expected on home turf, Rangers and Spanish club Osasuna have been touted as possible opposition.

Moreover, Liverpool are set to enjoy a training camp in Europe once more, widely mooted as France and Austria, and much like last summer are expected to organise games against those in the surrounding regions – This Is Anfield will keep you informed on any and all dates.

Who are we signing?

Liverpool like to keep their cards close to their chest these days but as previously reported, in an ideal world there would “be at least two more arrivals, a midfield player and a forward.”

Yves Bissouma, John McGinn, Renato Sanches, Florian Neuhaus and Ryan Gravenberch have been readily mentioned for the middle of the park, while the club have been monitoring forwards Ollie Watkins, Harvey Barnes and Pedro Neto.

But it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see a name from left-field emerge to fill either position following the conclusion of the international tournaments, with business expected to pick up soon thereafter.

A lot is said to depend on the Reds’ outgoings, with a need to sell to buy and allowing Neco Williams to depart could also create a need for another right-back option.

At this stage, it’s a watch this space as dealings are bound to pick up from July 12 onwards.

Are we really interested in Mbappe?

With a talent as generational as Mbappe’s, Liverpool would be foolish not to hold interest in the Frenchman – and they will not be the only ones.

The Reds and Klopp have seen their name tied to Mbappe since 2016, when the German met with the forward, and Liverpool have often been referred to as only one of two clubs that the 22-year-old would leave PSG for.

And now with reports that he has no intentions to renew his contract with the French outfit, the rumour mill is in full swing.

So, the real question is would a deal ever transpire? It still sits in the fanciful section such is the financial backing any move would require, even on a free transfer – which he is set to be available on next summer.

Demands of wages over £600,000-a-week would break the cub’s carefully planned wage structure and Liverpool could feel that the total level of investment is better served elsewhere.

It’s improbable, not impossible that a deal would eventuate but Liverpool’s interest is sure to be genuine.

What’s Konate’s shirt number?

The club have not yet confirmed his squad number, but a social media post back in June suggests that the No. 5 has found a new owner.

Gini Wijnaldum was the last occupant but having now left for PSG, it is free to take and in doing so Konate would also follow in the footsteps of Daniel Agger, Milan Baros, Mark Wright and Steve Staunton to don the No. 5 in the Premier League.

Having yet to land on Merseyside following his move, media duties will no doubt come soon after his arrival and we’ll see him in the Liverpool kit for the first time with his new number.

How to get tickets for games?

With the UK government having announced that the end to lockdown will come on July 19, it means Anfield will be able to cater to a full stadium from that date onwards.

It will see 53,862 fans welcomed back to the stadium for the first time since March 2020, meaning tickets will be up for grabs once more.

The season proper will guarantee entry for season ticket holders and members with 13 credits from the 2018/19 Premier League season, while other members will need to enter a ballot.

But credits cannot be accrued for games in 2021/22 for any fans who are successful in obtaining tickets, and the first members’ ticket sale is scheduled to take place in mid-July.

The auto-cup scheme will return but will use history from the 2019/20 season as all cup competitions had been fulfilled before the pandemic enforced the lockdown.

We can’t wait to see a packed house at Anfield!