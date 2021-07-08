Talks started for striker Malen & former Red’s return ruled out – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool appear to be inching toward a second significant signing of the summer if Thursday’s rumours are true, with a forward on the agenda for the Reds this summer.

Dual sources confirm Malen intent

Two sources in Netherlands say Liverpool want Donyell Malen and are actively talking with his agent.

Mino Raiola is, quite simply, renowned as being a pain in the ass to deal with – so any approach is only likely to have been undertaken if the club are firm that the player is the one they want.

With different journalists from different publications both pinpointing the Reds as interested suitors in the PSV man, and the club acknowledging he’ll leave this summer, it seems a matter of time before he’s presented as a new striker.

But the question is, will it be at Kirkby, in Dortmund or elsewhere?

Reds rumours and transfer news

Renato Sanches, on the other hand, is someone Klopp has asked about specifically after again being impressed by him at the Euros this summer

Joe Hardy has left the Reds after one appearance and signed for Accrington – and Reds U23 midfielder Liam Coyle has done likewise

Latest Liverpool FC news

And the new away kit was released today – it’s an absolute belter with mid-90s throwback vibes

Pre-season is fast approaching; here are the 15 youngsters Jurgen Klopp is likely to turn to for training and early matches

And these four players are the seniors who will be returning late after summer exploits on the international scene

Euro 2020 latest

Click the link above for all Euro 2020 news regarding the Reds!

Jordan Henderson is adamant England must go all-out for victory, knowing they haven’t “achieved anything” yet by making the final

England have been charged by Uefa after a laser was shining at Kasper Schmeichel’s face as Harry Kane took his penalty

And there are no plans to increase the capacity at Wembley for the final after England secured their progress – so around 60,000 will be in the stadium once more

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Erling Haaland is the man Chelsea want and they’ll pay £150m to get him this summer if that’s what it takes

Richarlison impressed Carlo Ancelotti at Everton so much he wants to take him to Real Madrid

Adam Armstrong appears to be on his way to Southampton from Blackburn for around £10m

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Been an alright signing, hasn’t he?!

Virgil Van Dijk since signing for Liverpool in 2017/18: ? Premier League

? Champions League

? UEFA Super Cup

? Club World Cup

? UEFA Men's Player of the Year

? PFA Players' Player of the Year

? Premier League Player of the Season Happy 30th birthday, @VirgilvDijk pic.twitter.com/lBb9Pe8YL6 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 8, 2021

No games tonight!