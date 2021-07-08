This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Talks started for striker Malen & former Red’s return ruled out – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool appear to be inching toward a second significant signing of the summer if Thursday’s rumours are true, with a forward on the agenda for the Reds this summer.

 

Dual sources confirm Malen intent

Two sources in Netherlands say Liverpool want Donyell Malen and are actively talking with his agent.

Mino Raiola is, quite simply, renowned as being a pain in the ass to deal with – so any approach is only likely to have been undertaken if the club are firm that the player is the one they want.

With different journalists from different publications both pinpointing the Reds as interested suitors in the PSV man, and the club acknowledging he’ll leave this summer, it seems a matter of time before he’s presented as a new striker.

But the question is, will it be at Kirkby, in Dortmund or elsewhere?

 

Reds rumours and transfer news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, June 3, 2018: Brazil's Philippe Coutinho Correia during an international friendly between Brazil and Croatia at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Joe Hardy has left the Reds after one appearance and signed for Accrington – and Reds U23 midfielder Liam Coyle has done likewise

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

 

Euro 2020 latest

Click the link above for all Euro 2020 news regarding the Reds!

  • And there are no plans to increase the capacity at Wembley for the final after England secured their progress – so around 60,000 will be in the stadium once more

 

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Erling Haaland (Bernd Thissen/DPA/PA Images)

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Been an alright signing, hasn’t he?!

No games tonight!

 

