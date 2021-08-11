Liverpool are back in for Belgium winger Jeremy Doku, say the latest rumours, as the Reds revisit a potential deal of last summer to secure the future of the attack.

Doku was at Anderlecht in Belgium up until last summer and had already visited the Reds, who were keen to sign him as a longer-term prospect and eventual replacement for Sadio Mane, for example, given he usually plays left side.

But the teenager wanted to “make an intermediate step” before joining an elite club, working on his game and showing a mature awareness that he wasn’t the finished product.

A switch to Rennes ensued and he performed well there last term, earning a spot at Euro 2020 with his national team and thriving – and remaining on the Reds’ long-term watch list.

Now it appears we’re ready to make another move and help him take the next step, with rumours from Doku’s home country suggesting the price tag has been set.

Belgian outlet Voetbal24 say we’ve continued to be impressed by him and Liverpool “have their sights” on a deal – and that it will take €45 million (£38m) to get Rennes to sell.

That’s despite them acknowledging his actual market value may be lower than that, but they are disinclined to sell and have no great need for immediate cash – though the signing of talented young winger Kamaldeen Sulemana certainly adds some fuel to the theory that Doku could be set to depart sooner rather than later.

He scored four and assisted eight last season as Rennes finished sixth in Ligue 1. Their new campaign is already underway and Doku came on as a sub over the weekend in a 1-1 draw at home to Lens.

Meanwhile, more spurious links see the Reds mentioned in conjunction with another player in France’s top flight, Aurelien Tchouameni.

He’s the latest in a long line of central midfielders said to be on the club’s list for this summer, after the likes of Saul, Florian Neuhaus and Renato Sanches.

Tchouameni plays for Monaco and is rated at around €30million, with Juventus also said to be keen.