Klopp talks Istanbul & early AC Milan match team news – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool vs AC Milan has approximately nine million plot lines, memories and possibilities associated with it and we cannot wait for our Champions League campaign to get started!

Team news from both sides ahead of Anfield clash

Starting with the visitors, they will be without weekend goalscorer and talismanic figure Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swede is only just back after a knee injury and he’s not travelling to Anfield for the game after suffering a reaction with a tight Achilles.

For the Reds, Taki Minamino is back in training and could feature in the squad after missing the win over Leeds. No Neco Williams or Roberto Firmino, however.

Of course, Harvey Elliott is also set for an absence, and he’s had surgery on his ankle injury today.

As for those who will play, we’ve got an almost certain line-up for the Reds, with captain Jordan Henderson set for a recall to the XI.

All about AC

Jurgen Klopp almost turned off the TV at half-time in the 2005 Champions League final – like many others who probably considered doing the same, he’s glad he didn’t in the end!

Sadio Mane is one goal away from joining just three other African players in reaching the 20 milestone in Champions Leagu games. That and the rest of the key stats to know are here

Anfield under the lights remains a special place, more so now the fans are back. The boss spoke of that, Milan and Mo Salah in his pre-match press conference

And our goalkeeper also wants a swift end to the club vs country row over quarantines and non-selection, with another break just around the corner

And Trent Alexander-Arnold has been compared to Kevin De Bruyne and David Beckham in the way he dictates and creates play for the Reds

Declan Rice will cost £100m in the summer, say West Ham. Do we all imagine Gold Or Sullivan doing the Dr. Evil pinky grin while saying it? Just us?

Mason Mount will be getting offered a new £150-a-week contract at Chelsea, putting him very slightly ahead of the weekly earnings of club stalwart Danny Drinkwater

Paul Pogba has had his head turned back toward signing a new United deal after a long-term strategy and careful planning: one game alongside Cristiano, apparently

