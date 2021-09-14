Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Klopp talks Istanbul & early AC Milan match team news – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool vs AC Milan has approximately nine million plot lines, memories and possibilities associated with it and we cannot wait for our Champions League campaign to get started!

 

Team news from both sides ahead of Anfield clash

Starting with the visitors, they will be without weekend goalscorer and talismanic figure Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swede is only just back after a knee injury and he’s not travelling to Anfield for the game after suffering a reaction with a tight Achilles.

For the Reds, Taki Minamino is back in training and could feature in the squad after missing the win over Leeds. No Neco Williams or Roberto Firmino, however.

Of course, Harvey Elliott is also set for an absence, and he’s had surgery on his ankle injury today.

As for those who will play, we’ve got an almost certain line-up for the Reds, with captain Jordan Henderson set for a recall to the XI.

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

  • And our goalkeeper also wants a swift end to the club vs country row over quarantines and non-selection, with another break just around the corner

 

Latest Premier League chat

  • Declan Rice will cost £100m in the summer, say West Ham. Do we all imagine Gold Or Sullivan doing the Dr. Evil pinky grin while saying it? Just us?
  • Mason Mount will be getting offered a new £150-a-week contract at Chelsea, putting him very slightly ahead of the weekly earnings of club stalwart Danny Drinkwater
  • Paul Pogba has had his head turned back toward signing a new United deal after a long-term strategy and careful planning: one game alongside Cristiano, apparently

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Take your pick in the Champions League but Barca v Bayern is the obvious stand-out. Another 2-8, you reckon?!

 

