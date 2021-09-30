Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Stadium work begins & 2 attackers linked – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have officially broken ground on the latest expansion project at Anfield; meanwhile, we’re linked with two new names in attacking roles.

 

Saint-Maximin and (potentially!) Nunez watched by Reds

Yesterday we covered Arnaut Danjuma rumours; today two more links emerged, one looking in the Premier League, one outside.

First up, there’s no absolute certainty over the name, but Liverpool had scouts at the Benfica vs Barcelona match on Wednesday. No, we don’t think we’re re-scouting Coutinho!

Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez looks a good shout though and he scored twice in a 3-0 win for the Portuguese side.

Elsewhere, Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin is on the Reds’ radar according to reports in Italy – who cover AC Milan’s interest in the player and mention the Reds, Chelsea and (weirdly) Everton as rivals to sign him.

 

Anfield, now and next

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Wednesday, July 11, 2018: England's Jordan Henderson during the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Semi-Final match between Croatia and England at the Luzhniki Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 19, 2019: West Ham United's Declan Rice applauds the away supporters after the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and West Ham United FC at Goodison Park. Everton won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Kalvin Phillips will be given a new Leeds contract to ensure Man United don’t sign him, as we all know new contracts mean no transfer
  • Declan Rice believes he can achieve his ambitions at West Ham instead of moving, which is nice, though does suggest his ambitions have nothing to do with winning plenty of silverware
  • Jesse Lingard is unhappy with a lack of playing time, says Solskjaer which begs the questions of a) how Donny van de Beek feels and b) does he ever think it will change at United?!

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight’s late fixture sees Celtic face Bayer Leverkusen or West Ham v Rapid Vienna. Or Braga vs Midtjylland or Omonia Nicosia vs Qarabag if you want, don’t really care, it’s all Europa of one version or another.

 

