Stadium work begins & 2 attackers linked – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have officially broken ground on the latest expansion project at Anfield; meanwhile, we’re linked with two new names in attacking roles.

Saint-Maximin and (potentially!) Nunez watched by Reds

Yesterday we covered Arnaut Danjuma rumours; today two more links emerged, one looking in the Premier League, one outside.

First up, there’s no absolute certainty over the name, but Liverpool had scouts at the Benfica vs Barcelona match on Wednesday. No, we don’t think we’re re-scouting Coutinho!

Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez looks a good shout though and he scored twice in a 3-0 win for the Portuguese side.

Elsewhere, Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin is on the Reds’ radar according to reports in Italy – who cover AC Milan’s interest in the player and mention the Reds, Chelsea and (weirdly) Everton as rivals to sign him.

Anfield, now and next

Anfield is getting bigger! The expansion work has officially begun as our manager got the infamous spade in the ground to kick things off

Jurgen Klopp also paid tribute to both the club’s supporters and the club’s owners for the ongoing investment in infrastructure

Roger Hunt will be honoured at Anfield this weekend before the game against Man City after he passed away earlier this week

Latest Liverpool FC news

Jordan Henderson is the only Liverpool player in the England squad, with Gomez overlooked and Trent injured

Adam Lewis is set for a stint on the sidelines after suffering a broken foot during his loan north of the border

Latest Premier League chat

Kalvin Phillips will be given a new Leeds contract to ensure Man United don’t sign him, as we all know new contracts mean no transfer

Declan Rice believes he can achieve his ambitions at West Ham instead of moving, which is nice, though does suggest his ambitions have nothing to do with winning plenty of silverware

Jesse Lingard is unhappy with a lack of playing time, says Solskjaer which begs the questions of a) how Donny van de Beek feels and b) does he ever think it will change at United?!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Klopp desperately telling Milner he needs him at right-back again this weekend…pic.twitter.com/T3ERyhRTKM — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) September 30, 2021

Tonight’s late fixture sees Celtic face Bayer Leverkusen or West Ham v Rapid Vienna. Or Braga vs Midtjylland or Omonia Nicosia vs Qarabag if you want, don’t really care, it’s all Europa of one version or another.