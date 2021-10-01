Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
1 midfielder cleared for Brighton & Firmino back for Brazil – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are quickly back in action with a home match against Brighton coming up at the weekend – and there’s mixed injury news in midfield.

 

Keita’s quick return – and two more not quite yet

Of all the midfielders Liverpool have out at the moment, few fans would have expected Naby Keita to be the first one back after his track record.

But the No8 has made a speedy return after taking a real whack from Paul Pogba last week, with Jurgen Klopp delighted in how fast he’s back in training and available to play.

It’s not quite as good news for Fabinho and Thiago, though; we might see one of them on the bench but the other needs a little longer.

Day-by-day with that, with some big games ahead.

 

Upcoming game or theme

WATFORD, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the third goal, the second of his hat-trick, during the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 23, 2017: Chelsea's manager Antonio Conte before the FA Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Eden Hazard is available in January with both Chelsea and Newcastle keen on sinking millions into a man increasingly resembling the McDonalds Hamburglar
  • Antonio Conte won’t be going to United because he costs too much – it’s far cheaper to maintain mediocrity than pay for quality, after all
  • Dele Alli is also available for a January move as Spurs have decided it’s definitely him who is behind their rubbish results, not the manager or the actual players in the team

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Sod it, let’s enjoy this one again.

PSG vs Lille, last season’s winners against almost every season’s winners. Obviously a home three points, but will Mighty Messi finally net in the Famous Farmers’ League?

 

