1 midfielder cleared for Brighton & Firmino back for Brazil – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are quickly back in action with a home match against Brighton coming up at the weekend – and there’s mixed injury news in midfield.

Keita’s quick return – and two more not quite yet

Of all the midfielders Liverpool have out at the moment, few fans would have expected Naby Keita to be the first one back after his track record.

But the No8 has made a speedy return after taking a real whack from Paul Pogba last week, with Jurgen Klopp delighted in how fast he’s back in training and available to play.

It’s not quite as good news for Fabinho and Thiago, though; we might see one of them on the bench but the other needs a little longer.

Day-by-day with that, with some big games ahead.

Upcoming game or theme

Alisson, Firmino and Fabinho are all in the Brazil squad, with our No9 making a quick return after missing the last international break injured

Jurgen Klopp says he can’t keep all his players happy due to game time but he still wants them angry and ready to contribute all the time

Latest Liverpool FC news

We’ve picked out 10 key points ahead of the Brighton match and five key points from Klopp’s pre-match presser

Iconic godfather of football tactics Arrigo Sacchi says the Reds’ team is a “masterpiece” after watching us thump United

And Brighton boss Graham Potter says Salah is out of this world and has no idea how to stop him ahead of the weekend meeting

Latest Premier League chat

Eden Hazard is available in January with both Chelsea and Newcastle keen on sinking millions into a man increasingly resembling the McDonalds Hamburglar

Antonio Conte won’t be going to United because he costs too much – it’s far cheaper to maintain mediocrity than pay for quality, after all

Dele Alli is also available for a January move as Spurs have decided it’s definitely him who is behind their rubbish results, not the manager or the actual players in the team

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Sod it, let’s enjoy this one again.

PSG vs Lille, last season’s winners against almost every season’s winners. Obviously a home three points, but will Mighty Messi finally net in the Famous Farmers’ League?