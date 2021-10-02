Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
2 familiar names linked & duo available for Watford – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are back in the rumour mill this week, with two names linked who have been so previously: one a years-long saga and the other a more recent claim.

 

One from Italy, one from Spain

New one first? Ok then: Franck Kessie again.

The AC Milan midfielder is out of contract next summer and the Reds are increasingly heavily linked with him in the European press. Mundo Deportivo said we were very keen recently and now Gazzetta dello Sport say we’ve got a free run if we’ll give him the £160k a week he wants, because Milan won’t.

Another free transfer target is a much longer-running link: Ousmane Dembele.

He’s injured again at Barcelona and the club apparently won’t play him if he won’t sign a new deal – and while Klopp is an admirer, Mundo Deportivo say Michael Edwards is already putting a financial plan in place to sign the France international next summer.

Hold your horses though, as that rumour circles back around to English outlet reports (not great ones either) who in turn cite their Spanish counterparts…on and on it goes. Don’t hold your breath.

 

Fitness and team news

Latest Liverpool FC news

Latest Premier League chat

  • Alex Lacazette has had enough of the circus and will leave Arsenal on a free in the summer
  • Donny van de Beek is in talks with Juventus over a January move, because when you can’t get a game in midfield where better to go than to the club which just signed Weston McKennie permanently and Manuel Locatelli
  • Wilf Ndidi is the latest defensive midfielder linked with Man United for Ole to ignore and persist with Fred and McTominay for all eternity

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Need a bit more of this Mane magic!

World Cup stuff: Pious England face Racist Hungary, Cristiano Ronaldo is stat-padding against Luxembourg, Kostas Tsimikas will be chasing Dejan Kulusevski all night and Scotland are set to undo all their hard work in qualifying with a 1-1 draw against Faroe Islands.

 

