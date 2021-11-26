Klopp’s Diaz move ‘approval’ & injuries latest ahead of Saints – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are straight back into preparations mode for the weekend game against Southampton, while rumours over midweek opponent Luis Diaz continue to grow.

Klopp impressed with Diaz ahead of potential summer move

Jurgen Klopp was not, if you believe the media, only concentrating on Liverpool’s performance in midweek, but also that of Porto winger Luis Diaz.

The Colombian is rumoured to be on our wishlist for summer and Record today report that he was very satisfied with what he saw up close in the Champions League and gives his “approval” for the move at the end of the season.

While his release clause is €80m, the same report also states that Porto are willing to negotiate now to secure a deal for a summer move, which is presumably just to state he won’t be free to move in January.

Two years left on his deal come the season’s end, so he won’t be cheap, but perhaps this is a rumour which has some substance. And perhaps not.

Options at last

Robbo and Kostas are in a very intriguing battle for left-back game time right now but the Scot remains the first choice for the boss

Midfield rotation might finally be on the cards again with the boss noting he has options in that area of the pitch for the first time in a while this weekend

Latest Liverpool FC news

Andy Robbo and Neco Williams could go head-to-head in a super stressful match with Scotland and Wales set to meet in the World Cup qualifying playoff final, if they both win their respective semis

Klopp has had his say on Ralf Rangnick’s imminent arrival in the Premier League and noted the organisation he’ll bring is the primary improvement United will see

And the boss united with LFC Women’s Meikayla Moore to encourage fans and players to ‘Lace up and Speak up’ for the Rainbow Laces campaign this year

Latest Premier League chat

Raheem Sterling will be offered a new deal to stay at Man City; they may also want to play him a bit more often, too, if that’s the case

Oleksandr Zinchenko is rumoured to be on Newcastle’s wishlist for January and, to be entirely honest, this is about the first realistic one we’ve seen in terms of a step-up in player quality who might actually be attainable. What’s going on, media mill?!

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is who United want to replace Paul Pogba with in the summer, so it must be 2017 all over again. Will we sign Reus though, is the big question?

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Top Reds being nice with other nice Reds. Great fellas.

So my brother only ends up meeting Mane and Konate at Juma !!! I’m proper jealous ? pic.twitter.com/9onHJ3mbiW — ZAGKAG (@ZAGKAG1811) November 26, 2021

Tonight we’ve got Athletic vs Granada in Spain in the red and white stripes derby, or Lens vs Angers in Ligue 1 for a French match which doesn’t get suspended and postponed for fan violence. Your call!