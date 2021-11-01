Midfield target given €80m pricetag & GK to leave for free – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool headlines at the start of the week focus on the January transfer window, where minor moves could be made, and the upcoming Atletico Madrid match.

Sporting star given €80m price

Look to the contract and his release clause: that’s expected to be the message for Liverpool and other interested parties when it comes to Pedro Goncalves.

The attacking midfielder for Sporting CP has signed a fairly recent new deal which raised his release fee from €60m to €80m and they are hopeful of achieving that fee, or close to it, when it comes time to sell.

Liverpool continue to be linked and Portuguese media say he has “attracted the attention” of Jurgen Klopp and co, but Bayern and PSG have also been mentioned.

And yes, elsewhere, there was a comment on BBC radio from a former manager (Craig Hignett, if that matters) that he has it on “authority” that Liverpool will move for Jude Bellingham. Can’t see that one mid-season, can you?!

Midweek matters

Luis Suarez has spoken about his efforts to leave Liverpool in 2012 and 2013 and what happened when he ultimately opted to stay

Atletico Madrid warmed up for the Reds by hammering Real Betis at the weekend, who had put themselves in the top four before that match

Latest Liverpool FC news

Rhys Williams is doing everything he can to regain the shirt in his loan spell after succumbing to an injury

Loris Karius is set to leave Liverpool on a free transfer in January as he has no future and a summer move fell through

Ivan Toney revealed he’s a Reds fan and would join the club even as a squad player – and back himself to become a starter!

And after a high-profile error by Ozan Kabak this weekend, Liverpool fans have been largely united in their thoughts on the centre-back

Latest Premier League chat

Sergio Conceicao is being considered by Spurs after they sacked Nuno as boss – Antonio Conte is also widely linked

Paul Pogba is who Real Madrid want next summer to spearhead their push to become Europe’s finest again. After all, he’s not even a starter for United, who are rubbish, so he must be exactly what they need

Harry Winks is at the centre of maybe the most irrelevant and shrug-of-the-shoulders tug-of-war in memory as Everton and Villa sort of want him, if he’s cheap

Tweet of the day and match of the night

I always loved Gini, but watching the bulk of talking heads on LFC Twitter go from “What does Gini do exactly?” to “Gini is the greatest midfielder to ever play for Liverpool under Klopp” during the second half of the Brighton game has been quite the hilarious spectacle. — NotoriousL19* (@lubomerkov) November 1, 2021

Tonight’s late fixture is Wolves vs Everton, which sounds kind of decent in an Old First Division battle from 1979 kind of way.