Midfield target given €80m pricetag & GK to leave for free – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool headlines at the start of the week focus on the January transfer window, where minor moves could be made, and the upcoming Atletico Madrid match.

 

Sporting star given €80m price

Look to the contract and his release clause: that’s expected to be the message for Liverpool and other interested parties when it comes to Pedro Goncalves.

The attacking midfielder for Sporting CP has signed a fairly recent new deal which raised his release fee from €60m to €80m and they are hopeful of achieving that fee, or close to it, when it comes time to sell.

Liverpool continue to be linked and Portuguese media say he has “attracted the attention” of Jurgen Klopp and co, but Bayern and PSG have also been mentioned.

And yes, elsewhere, there was a comment on BBC radio from a former manager (Craig Hignett, if that matters) that he has it on “authority” that Liverpool will move for Jude Bellingham. Can’t see that one mid-season, can you?!

 

Midweek matters

Latest Liverpool FC news

Latest Premier League chat

  • Sergio Conceicao is being considered by Spurs after they sacked Nuno as boss – Antonio Conte is also widely linked
  • Paul Pogba is who Real Madrid want next summer to spearhead their push to become Europe’s finest again. After all, he’s not even a starter for United, who are rubbish, so he must be exactly what they need
  • Harry Winks is at the centre of maybe the most irrelevant and shrug-of-the-shoulders tug-of-war in memory as Everton and Villa sort of want him, if he’s cheap

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight’s late fixture is Wolves vs Everton, which sounds kind of decent in an Old First Division battle from 1979 kind of way.

 

