Mixed midfield fortunes & renewed Trent calls for England – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are already through and sorted in Europe, but the Premier League marathon goes on. One more match, then another irritating, interrupting international break.

Clamour begins again for Trent to get Three Lions nod

Depending on your allegiances, preferences and opinions of international football as a whole, Trent Alexander-Arnold should either be one of the first names on the teamsheet for England or else never anywhere near a squad – saving him for the Reds.

Every time he’s in – or indeed out – of an England squad, Gareth Southgate is told he must make the Scouser a first-choice weapon, with those calls coming through loud and clear this time around.

In the former footballer world, ex-Red Mark Lawrenson says he’s a weapon England “cannot afford to waste” and urged Southgate to watch back the Atletico game. Gary Lineker has similarly spoken about Trent in glowing terms and put forward his own voice to say he has to be a fixture of the team.

In the media world, it’s much the same. Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph is today’s columnist asking the question of why Southgate keeps dodging the decision, but he’s not the only one and won’t be the last – especially if our elite No66 doesn’t play, and show his worth, in the upcoming games against relative minnows.

Southgate will have to convincingly answer those questions eventually, one way or another.

Midfielders making their mark…on and off

Jordan Henderson joins Trent in the England squad as the Reds’ only two regular representatives these days

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has played very nearly as many minutes in the last week and a half as he did all of last season. No joke. He says he needs rhythm to do his best work on the ball and it’s no surprise he got better as the game went on against Atleti

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tsimikas and Robertson are two players I've looked at in great depth. Both are really strong. But it's important to remember one is in Klopp's core group and the other is finding his place. What Tsimikas best represents right now is the versatility and quality within the squad. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) November 4, 2021

Tonight has to be Conte’s first game in charge, doesn’t it? 8pm against the mighty Vitesse in the fake Europa.