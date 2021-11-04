Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Mixed midfield fortunes & renewed Trent calls for England – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are already through and sorted in Europe, but the Premier League marathon goes on. One more match, then another irritating, interrupting international break.

 

Clamour begins again for Trent to get Three Lions nod

Depending on your allegiances, preferences and opinions of international football as a whole, Trent Alexander-Arnold should either be one of the first names on the teamsheet for England or else never anywhere near a squad – saving him for the Reds.

Every time he’s in – or indeed out – of an England squad, Gareth Southgate is told he must make the Scouser a first-choice weapon, with those calls coming through loud and clear this time around.

In the former footballer world, ex-Red Mark Lawrenson says he’s a weapon England “cannot afford to waste” and urged Southgate to watch back the Atletico game. Gary Lineker has similarly spoken about Trent in glowing terms and put forward his own voice to say he has to be a fixture of the team.

In the media world, it’s much the same. Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph is today’s columnist asking the question of why Southgate keeps dodging the decision, but he’s not the only one and won’t be the last – especially if our elite No66 doesn’t play, and show his worth, in the upcoming games against relative minnows.

Southgate will have to convincingly answer those questions eventually, one way or another.

 

Midfielders making their mark…on and off

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

Jurgen Klopp, training, Kirkby (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Sunday, August 23, 2020: FC Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman celebrates scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Final between FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. (Credit: ©UEFA)

  • Philippe Coutinho is going to swap Europe’s most dreadfully-run, broke team for England’s most dreadfully-run, richest team: Barca to Newcastle
  • Kingsley Coman was linked with a nonsensical £90m move to Anfield last summer – now he’s apparently likely to do one to Chelsea instead in summer
  • Wolves want to make Hwang’s loan a permanent deal in January, which is decent, and they’ll also go for Renato Sanches too, which is less decent considering other clubs he is linked with. Like Liverpool!

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight has to be Conte’s first game in charge, doesn’t it? 8pm against the mighty Vitesse in the fake Europa.

 

