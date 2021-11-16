Liverpool are signing (supposedly) and selling (if you say so) and keep on working that treatment table (this one’s true) harder than any central midfielder in the top flight.

Teen talent to follow Harvey Elliott’s path?

The Reds have been linked with a few transfers on Tuesday, some rather less likely than others, some with rather less reputable sources than others.

Among the more believable – both the rumour and the outlet – are rumours suggesting Fulham attacker Fabio Carvalho is on our wishlist, with the Reds set to battle Chelsea, Southampton and Real Madrid for his signature this summer.

He’s out of contract at the end of the campaign and looks set to leave, he’s 19 years of age and reasonably versatile – we’ve seen a teenager fit that profile move from Craven Cottage to Anfield in the recent past, after all.

Still want the other one? Fine, Liverpool are after Mikel Merino as an alternative to Jude Bellingham. Did warn you.

And another? Fine, Barcelona are “silently working” on a deal to sign Mohamed Salah which Xavi wants “at all costs”, say Spanish media. Now that’s enough!

Two steps forward, one step back

Andy Robertson looks like an injury doubt for the Arsenal match now after he exited Scotland’s match on Monday night with an apparent hamstring injury

Curtis Jones is also still a “number of weeks” from a return to action after suffering a freak eye injury in training before the international break, further hampering Jurgen Klopp‘s ability to rotate…or indeed pick a team at this rate

Milner, Henderson and Mane were all, thankfully, pictured in training on Tuesday – the latter two being international injury worries and the vice-skipper out from before the break. Wrap them in cotton wool!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Mohamed Salah made a cameo appearance for Egypt in a World Cup qualifier dead rubber, but thankfully came through it unscathed ahead of his return to Merseyside

Ibrahima Konate has explained his push for a first-team berth and the advice he’s needed to heed as he gets to grip with Klopp-ball

And Trent Alexander-Arnold racked up no fewer than three assists in 10 minutes in England’s record drubbing of San Marino

Latest Premier League chat

Steven Gerrard has warned players off thinking they can easily transition into a coaching or managerial role – smart work, means less competition for him!

Dejan Kulusevski is wanted by Arsenal and while they are keen on a swap deal for Nicolas Pepe, Juventus have made the entirely astounding observation that, actually, they’d prefer cash to a player who can’t get in a team which isn’t in the Champions League

Jesse Lingard is to become the face of the new Newcastle with a January deal, though it doesn’t actually mention if this is to play football or do all their social media posts

Tweet of the day and match of the night

One for Salah to add his name to this weekend please:

Arsenal v Liverpool has seen more hat-tricks than any other fixture in Premier League history – can you name the players who scored them? — Orbinho (@Orbinho) November 16, 2021

And one for Aubameyang to please:

There have been more penalties missed in the Liverpool v Arsenal fixture (7) than in any other in Premier League history. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) November 16, 2021

Tonight the final World Cup play-off spots are decided, as well as the all-important seeds. Wales vs Belgium and Norway vs Netherlands are where the main matches are at!