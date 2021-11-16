Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Xavi ‘wants’ Salah, Championship star linked & new Robbo injury worry – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are signing (supposedly) and selling (if you say so) and keep on working that treatment table (this one’s true) harder than any central midfielder in the top flight.

 

Teen talent to follow Harvey Elliott’s path?

The Reds have been linked with a few transfers on Tuesday, some rather less likely than others, some with rather less reputable sources than others.

Among the more believable – both the rumour and the outlet – are rumours suggesting Fulham attacker Fabio Carvalho is on our wishlist, with the Reds set to battle Chelsea, Southampton and Real Madrid for his signature this summer.

He’s out of contract at the end of the campaign and looks set to leave, he’s 19 years of age and reasonably versatile – we’ve seen a teenager fit that profile move from Craven Cottage to Anfield in the recent past, after all.

Still want the other one? Fine, Liverpool are after Mikel Merino as an alternative to Jude Bellingham. Did warn you.

And another? Fine, Barcelona are “silently working” on a deal to sign Mohamed Salah which Xavi wants “at all costs”, say Spanish media. Now that’s enough!

 

Two steps forward, one step back

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's Curtis Jones during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

2H21DBN Madrid, Spain. 19th Oct, 2021. Salah celebrates a goal at the Uefa Champions League match between Atletico de Madrid CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain. Credit: Christian Bertrand/Alamy Live News

 

Latest Premier League chat

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard during the Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. (Jane Barlow/PA Wire/PA Images)

  • Dejan Kulusevski is wanted by Arsenal and while they are keen on a swap deal for Nicolas Pepe, Juventus have made the entirely astounding observation that, actually, they’d prefer cash to a player who can’t get in a team which isn’t in the Champions League
  • Jesse Lingard is to become the face of the new Newcastle with a January deal, though it doesn’t actually mention if this is to play football or do all their social media posts

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

One for Salah to add his name to this weekend please:

And one for Aubameyang to please:

Tonight the final World Cup play-off spots are decided, as well as the all-important seeds. Wales vs Belgium and Norway vs Netherlands are where the main matches are at!

 

