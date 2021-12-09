Liverpool are likely to sell at least one player in the January transfer window, according to reports on Thursday, while two long-term targets are available.

Asking price set for Nat?

Despite his heroics at the San Siro in midweek, including a wonderful turn that sent both Franck Kessie and Zlatan Ibrahimovic into the ether, Phillips remains out of the picture at Liverpool.

After signing a new long-term deal with the club in the summer, the 24-year-old has stood as fifth-choice centre-back behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted a January move is possible, and Liverpool are unlikely to be short of suitors, with Newcastle among the clubs interested.

According to the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst, the Reds could consider offers in the region of £12 million next month.

That is lower than the £15 million they sought prior to his value-boosting contract extension, so the merit of Gorst’s reported valuation could still come into doubt.

Three more names for potential moves

Jonathan David is next in line, with Lille reportedly telling clubs €55m is needed to sign the forward who has been in great form this term

Florian Neuhaus was linked all summer but might now be sold in January as ‘Gladbach need a reset and must sell to buy

Denis Zakaria – team-mate of Neuhaus – is still on our wishlist on a free transfer too, per a Sky Sports journalist

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Reds have brought in a new Supporters Board and it could be a real “game-changer” in English football

Phillips is aiming for as much time on the pitch as possible after starring for the Reds in Milan

And fans now again face the vaccine passports prospect for Premier League matches after more UK rule changes

Latest Premier League chat

Aaron Ramsey is to be the face of the brave new Everton era: so money-wasting on past-it players, same as the last era

Cesar Azpilicueta’s expiring contract has upset a few players in the Chelsea squad apparently. Implosing incoming for Christmas? Hopefully…

Mohamed Elneny is top of Newcatle’s five-player shortlist to be relegated after signing

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Libbie was diagnosed with leukaemia as a teenager. Her only chance of a cure was a stem cell transplant, which Ethan provided ?? Ethan, a huge Red, is surprised by @Alissonbecker and meets Libbie for the first time ?? An emotional Dear Liverpool FC, presented by @NIVEAMENUK… pic.twitter.com/NNDELZfUBH — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 9, 2021

Tonight’s late fixture is Atalanta vs. Villarreal in the Champions League, after it was cancelled last night due to snow!