This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Phillips price tag named & 2 targets for sale in January – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are likely to sell at least one player in the January transfer window, according to reports on Thursday, while two long-term targets are available.

 

Asking price set for Nat?

Despite his heroics at the San Siro in midweek, including a wonderful turn that sent both Franck Kessie and Zlatan Ibrahimovic into the ether, Phillips remains out of the picture at Liverpool.

After signing a new long-term deal with the club in the summer, the 24-year-old has stood as fifth-choice centre-back behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted a January move is possible, and Liverpool are unlikely to be short of suitors, with Newcastle among the clubs interested.

According to the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst, the Reds could consider offers in the region of £12 million next month.

That is lower than the £15 million they sought prior to his value-boosting contract extension, so the merit of Gorst’s reported valuation could still come into doubt.

 

Three more names for potential moves

Denis Zakaria (Image: Marius Becker/DPA/PA Images)

  • Jonathan David is next in line, with Lille reportedly telling clubs €55m is needed to sign the forward who has been in great form this term
  • Florian Neuhaus was linked all summer but might now be sold in January as ‘Gladbach need a reset and must sell to buy
  • Denis Zakaria – team-mate of Neuhaus – is still on our wishlist on a free transfer too, per a Sky Sports journalist

 

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 27, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 6, 2017: Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta during the FA Community Shield match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Aaron Ramsey is to be the face of the brave new Everton era: so money-wasting on past-it players, same as the last era
  • Cesar Azpilicueta’s expiring contract has upset a few players in the Chelsea squad apparently. Implosing incoming for Christmas? Hopefully…
  • Mohamed Elneny is top of Newcatle’s five-player shortlist to be relegated after signing

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight’s late fixture is Atalanta vs. Villarreal in the Champions League, after it was cancelled last night due to snow!

 

