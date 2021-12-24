Trio back from Covid as AFCON call-ups confirmed – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool players might be able to indulge in a mince pie tomorrow with the rest of us, given there’s now no game on Boxing Day. And a Ribena for Milner maybe?

Reds trio return to training after Covid

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones have received the all-clear after positive Covid tests and are back with the rest of the Reds.

We missed out on their services against Tottenham and Leicester, but they should be ready for our second clash in succession against the Foxes after being pictured with the rest of the squad.

Whether they’d be fit enough for Leeds on Boxing Day is now an irrelevance of course, with that game consigned to the ever-growing list of postponements to Premier League games over Christmas.

There’s no Thiago yet, while a handful of other seniors were absent including James Milner and Joe Gomez.

Anfield, AFCON and more

Salah, Keita and Mane have all been called up for the Africa Cup of Nations as expected – but we still don’t have a clue exactly when they’ll leave Merseyside

Liverpool’s semi-final dates in the League Cup against Arsenal have now been set, meaning a shift in one Premier League kick-off time and the postponement of another

Latest Liverpool FC news

Alisson has revealed Klopp picked Roberto Firmino as one of the new club captains for this term, while the squad chose Ali as another

Trent has picked out two Premier League players he’d love Liverpool to sign and in fairness it would make our lives a lot easier if we didn’t have to play against them

And Taki Minamino has explained how he’s trying to channel frustrations at irregular game time into playing even better when his chance comes along

Latest Premier League chat

Ferran Torres‘ sale money is going straight into the Man City piggy bank so that Pep can have a summer splurge on Erling Haaland

Kalvin Phillips prefers to sign a new deal with Leeds rather than move to a top-four side, the absolute masochist

Keiran Trippier is counting down the days until he can tell Newcastle “you’re alright thanks, I prefer winning the title to being relegated”

Tweet of the day and match of the night

In the festive spirit ?? pic.twitter.com/ujHXCL33DV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 24, 2021

Tonight you should ideally be with the family and panicking about how much stuff you have left to buy/wrap/prepare to eat. Merry Christmas!