Trio back from Covid as AFCON call-ups confirmed – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool players might be able to indulge in a mince pie tomorrow with the rest of us, given there’s now no game on Boxing Day. And a Ribena for Milner maybe?

 

Reds trio return to training after Covid

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones have received the all-clear after positive Covid tests and are back with the rest of the Reds.

We missed out on their services against Tottenham and Leicester, but they should be ready for our second clash in succession against the Foxes after being pictured with the rest of the squad.

Whether they’d be fit enough for Leeds on Boxing Day is now an irrelevance of course, with that game consigned to the ever-growing list of postponements to Premier League games over Christmas.

There’s no Thiago yet, while a handful of other seniors were absent including James Milner and Joe Gomez.

 

  • Ferran Torres‘ sale money is going straight into the Man City piggy bank so that Pep can have a summer splurge on Erling Haaland
  • Kalvin Phillips prefers to sign a new deal with Leeds rather than move to a top-four side, the absolute masochist
  • Keiran Trippier is counting down the days until he can tell Newcastle “you’re alright thanks, I prefer winning the title to being relegated”

 

Tonight you should ideally be with the family and panicking about how much stuff you have left to buy/wrap/prepare to eat. Merry Christmas!

 

