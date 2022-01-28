Everything to know on Luis Diaz deal & the 2 who could depart – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s news today is all about Luis Diaz, unsurprisingly! If you’ve been under a rock for months, he’s the Colombian winger we wanted. Today it appears we are close!

The Diaz deal

Reds woke up on Friday to the news that we’ve made our move and are closing in – the final days of the transfer window are all about getting the signing over the line.

Luis Diaz is our top and presumably only target to sign this month, with a deal agreed worth up to £50m set to land the left-sided attacker. It is basically made up of a £37.5m guaranteed fee, plus £12.5m in add-ons.

Some reports state we bid much lower than Spurs did, but the player only wants to come to Anfield, so that’s the transfer being pursued.

The fans are largely very, very happy indeed, with the “perfect” fit to our front line providing a real boost if we get the deal done.

The Diaz details

Medical: We’re not hanging around here – he’s on international duty with Colombia, so the Reds are flying a team of medics and deal-closers over to Argentina to get his contract tied up

Contract: It’s a surprisingly low salary that Diaz is in line for, given what forwards are usually paid and the transfer fee involved. A Portuguese journalist claims it’ll be significantly lower than what the Reds’ current forwards earn

Number: Apparently his favourite is the No7 shirt – that’s taken! We’ve delved into his past and our squad list to see which numbers the Colombian flyer could take on at Anfield

Latest Liverpool FC news

Diaz might be arriving, but there could also be departures – reports state Liverpool will now consider offers for Minamino and Origi before the deadline passes. We already know the Reds have turned down a couple of offers for Taki, too

Alisson Becker was sent-off twice for Brazil last night! Both were overturned and his national team eventually secured a 1-1 draw in World Cup qualifying

LFC Women are just nine games from a brilliant return to the top flight after flourishing under re-appointed boss Matt Beard

Latest Premier League chat

Newcastle have done it again! They’ve gone from Diego Carlos of Sevilla to Dan Burn of Brighton! Lunatic, ludicrous scattergunning. Both have been turned down!

Spurs have decided to reward Hugo Lloris signing a new contract by immediately giving him a new team-mate to keep out of the team all year. They want Alexander Nubel of Bayern’s Bench, on loan at Monaco

Aston Villa have rejected a £30m bid for Douglas Luiz from an unnamed Premier League side. Yes, we are at this point assuming all rejected bids simply come from Newcastle.

Tweet of the day and match of the night

We heartily appreciate a Spurs fan preparing this for us. But no, you were never getting him.

All of Luis Diaz’s goals at Copa America pic.twitter.com/Htvc0P3Drp — MT (@6dombele) January 25, 2022

