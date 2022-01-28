Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Everything to know on Luis Diaz deal & the 2 who could depart – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s news today is all about Luis Diaz, unsurprisingly! If you’ve been under a rock for months, he’s the Colombian winger we wanted. Today it appears we are close!

 

The Diaz deal

Reds woke up on Friday to the news that we’ve made our move and are closing in – the final days of the transfer window are all about getting the signing over the line.

Luis Diaz is our top and presumably only target to sign this month, with a deal agreed worth up to £50m set to land the left-sided attacker. It is basically made up of a £37.5m guaranteed fee, plus £12.5m in add-ons.

Some reports state we bid much lower than Spurs did, but the player only wants to come to Anfield, so that’s the transfer being pursued.

The fans are largely very, very happy indeed, with the “perfect” fit to our front line providing a real boost if we get the deal done.

 

The Diaz details

2H3WCKM Porto, 10/30/2021 - This afternoon, FC Porto hosted Boavista Futebol Clube at EstAdio do Dragao in a game of the 10th round of the I League for the 2021/2022 season. Luis Diaz Party (Ivan Del Val/Global Images/Sipa USA)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 21, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 13, 2019: Tottenham Hotspur's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Manchester United FC at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Newcastle have done it again! They’ve gone from Diego Carlos of Sevilla to Dan Burn of Brighton! Lunatic, ludicrous scattergunning. Both have been turned down!
  • Spurs have decided to reward Hugo Lloris signing a new contract by immediately giving him a new team-mate to keep out of the team all year. They want Alexander Nubel of Bayern’s Bench, on loan at Monaco
  • Aston Villa have rejected a £30m bid for Douglas Luiz from an unnamed Premier League side. Yes, we are at this point assuming all rejected bids simply come from Newcastle.

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

We heartily appreciate a Spurs fan preparing this for us. But no, you were never getting him.

Don’t watch football tonight. It’s Friday, go watch Spiderman.

 

