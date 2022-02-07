Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Mane reacts to AFCON success & Elliott wants starting spot back – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool have a new continental champion in their ranks after Sadio Mane‘s Senegal won the AFCON final – against Mo Salah‘s Egypt, in what was a tale of several penalties.

 

Mane hails his “best trophy” as Salah faces burnout risk

Congratulations to Sadio Mane, Liverpool and Senegal No10 – and African champion, now.

Mane saw his early penalty saved in a 0-0 draw which went the distance through 90 minutes, extra time and spot-kicks – with Mane again stepping up to net the decisive fifth for his nation.

Sadio places a huge emphasis on helping and contributing to his homeland so it’s no surprise to see him label this triumph, Senegal’s first-ever at the AFCON, as the “best day of my life and the best trophy of my life,” even eclipsing league and European triumphs with the Reds. In fact, so great was his celebration that he opted to sleep next to the trophy last night!

Meanwhile, there’s a dilemma for Jurgen Klopp ahead after Mohamed Salah played every minute (OK, minus one minute) for Egypt throughout the competition – including FOUR games which went to extra time in just 12 days. Salah was up to take Egypt’s last penalty, but his chance never came.

 

Elliott reclaims centre stage on his return

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 6th, 2022: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Cardiff City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 6th, 2022: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Cardiff City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

Brendan Rodgers, Leicester ((Mike Egerton/PA))

  • Bruno Guimaraes is playing it cool and casual after signing for Newcastle – he says they’ll be a “big power” in football and have a “beautiful history”. We assume the latter is merely restricted to on-pitch events rather than ownership habits
  • Declan Rice is the rope in a ChelseaMan United tug-of-war. They’ll smash gossip columns up for a few months, spank £100m on him and then realise he’s still not as good as Fabinho anyway, so they still won’t catch us

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

National. Hero.

Don’t worry too much Mo – you have another chance next summer at AFCON 2023!

Tonight’s late fixture is Athletic vs Espanyol. It’s a better game than it sounds and the alternative is Salernitana vs Spezia, so deal with it.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments