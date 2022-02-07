Mane reacts to AFCON success & Elliott wants starting spot back – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have a new continental champion in their ranks after Sadio Mane‘s Senegal won the AFCON final – against Mo Salah‘s Egypt, in what was a tale of several penalties.

Mane hails his “best trophy” as Salah faces burnout risk

Congratulations to Sadio Mane, Liverpool and Senegal No10 – and African champion, now.

Mane saw his early penalty saved in a 0-0 draw which went the distance through 90 minutes, extra time and spot-kicks – with Mane again stepping up to net the decisive fifth for his nation.

Sadio places a huge emphasis on helping and contributing to his homeland so it’s no surprise to see him label this triumph, Senegal’s first-ever at the AFCON, as the “best day of my life and the best trophy of my life,” even eclipsing league and European triumphs with the Reds. In fact, so great was his celebration that he opted to sleep next to the trophy last night!

Meanwhile, there’s a dilemma for Jurgen Klopp ahead after Mohamed Salah played every minute (OK, minus one minute) for Egypt throughout the competition – including FOUR games which went to extra time in just 12 days. Salah was up to take Egypt’s last penalty, but his chance never came.

Elliott reclaims centre stage on his return

Jurgen Klopp has conceded that Elliott’s early-season injury was one of the worst moments in his own career and praised the teenager for the manner of his return

Klopp has hailed Taki Minamino’s efforts and attitude and says that’s the reason for him being in the starting line-up

Brendan Rodgers is endearing himself to any and all and again proving his man management as he says his Leicester players “embarassed” him in defeat and explained why they were definitely not “top players” who had done as much as they could at the club. Beautiful harmony ahead of their midweek trip to Anfield

Bruno Guimaraes is playing it cool and casual after signing for Newcastle – he says they’ll be a “big power” in football and have a “beautiful history”. We assume the latter is merely restricted to on-pitch events rather than ownership habits

Declan Rice is the rope in a Chelsea–Man United tug-of-war. They’ll smash gossip columns up for a few months, spank £100m on him and then realise he’s still not as good as Fabinho anyway, so they still won’t catch us

National. Hero.

Super Sadio Mané ? First Senegalese player to win the Premier League

? First Senegalese player to win the Champions League

? Scores the winning penalty as Senegal win their first Africa Cup of Nations#TeamSenegal pic.twitter.com/vaxnCHp70V — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 6, 2022

Don’t worry too much Mo – you have another chance next summer at AFCON 2023!

Tonight’s late fixture is Athletic vs Espanyol. It’s a better game than it sounds and the alternative is Salernitana vs Spezia, so deal with it.