Reds linked with Barcelona duo & Salah in for Leicester – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are back to winning ways in the cup – now it’s time to do so in the league again too. Leicester on Thursday, so today’s about getting game-day ready. And transfers, obviously. Always.

Barcelona pair on Reds’ radar

Ronald Araujo and Gavi, there you go. No hiding it.

Uruguayan centre-back Araujo has a year left on his deal and Barca have made his renewal a priority, so it’s an easy leap to suggest stories linking Liverpool with him (and City, United and Chelsea) are from the agents’ side, trying to get a better salary and so on.

Still more or less a rookie, but an exceptional one. Same goes for Gavi, who has been a midfielder mostly but also operated on the left of their attacking three a lot, too.

He’s still only under contract with a €50m release clause, which will increased tenfold when they get him to sign a new one. His deal runs out in 2023 too and Sport say Jurgen Klopp has asked about him personally and wants the Reds to be in place if no new agreement is reached.

Marca say both deals are facing problems, with Barcelona still struggling with financial details – but if they get top four again, which they jumped up into at the weekend with a win over Atletico, those issues in the short-term will depart.

AFCON return for Mo – but not for Mane yet

Reds fans are naturally sad for Salah and his nation’s marginal failure – but Liverpool will reap the rewards of that, they think. Salah is ready to “destroy” rivals when he comes back in a bad mood, and reestablish his place at the top of the game

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool rejected a couple of bids from Reading at the end of the transfer window, though it’s not quite clear which players they were keen on

Klopp was in confident mood ahead of a busy run for the Reds featuring 10 games in 33 days – with “no new injuries” a real positive at this stage

LFC U23s were soundly beaten by Leeds and it wasn’t a great day for the first-team hopefuls, one of whom was sent-off for the Reds

Latest Premier League chat

Declan Rice is worth over £100m according to David Moyes. Is it April? Is he crazy? Is he joking? Is he thinking the mugs at Old Trafford will be so desperate for a midfielder they’ll do whatever they’re asked as part of the “plan”? Yeah probably that one

Raphinha, Phillips and Meslier will all be targeted by…well, various clubs anyway, in the summer. Fine as far as rumours go, but pretty vague, unhelpful and obvious perhaps…

Bruno Lage reckons Adama Traore will impress for Barcelona and earn a permanent move…which, kinda begs the question why he was willing to let his own player leave in January after not playing him?

Tweet of the day and match of the night

What do we reckon – full debut incoming?!

No issues for Luis Diaz after that blow to the ankle vs. Cardiff. Took part in full session today. ? pic.twitter.com/1B7qZmEkd9 — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) February 8, 2022

Tonight’s late game is Newcastle vs Everton for relegation-threatened, off-pitch mess, transfer window-splashing, goal-laden, new-manager fun and madness. Or you can enjoy a low-scoring bore draw between Burnley and Man United.