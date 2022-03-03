Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

FA Cup date confirmed & 3 back from injury – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are back into match preparation mode: Inter Milan and the Champions League on Tuesday is the next task, with team news and Jurgen’s pre-game talk topping Monday’s news.

 

Triple injury boost for Reds

Bobby Firmino, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara – they are all back in training and hopefully available for Liverpool as Inter Milan come to town.

Jurgen Klopp stopped short of saying they’d all be in the squad for sure, especially with Firmino having been sidelined for a little longer than the others, but Matip was only ill and Thiago missed just a week or two.

It boosts the squad options considerably across all three lines of the team and will at the very least make the bench stronger, giving plenty of optimism we’ll head into the last eight.

A two-goal lead from the first leg, a trophy in the bag, a fantastic winning run and now key players back fit – it’s all looking promising for the run-in.

 

FA Cup date confirmed

LONDON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 3, 2020: FA Cup branding before the FA Cup 5th Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Reds will play Huddersfield or Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-final and the FA have finally decided on the details.

We’re away, it’ll be played on Sunday 20 March with a kick-off time of 6pm GMT.

The game will be live on ITV.

Our rescheduled league game with Man United doesn’t yet have a new fixed date.

 

Build-up for Inter

MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, February 15, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (L) is challenged by Inter Milan's Hakan C?alhanog?lu during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between FC Internazionale Milano and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 4, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

MADRID, SPAIN - Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Club Atlético de Madrid's Luis Sua?rez during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 3 game between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. Liverpool won 3-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Luis Suarez will leave Atletico in the summer and is wanted at Inter, Ajax, Sevilla and a bunch of Brazilian clubs. He’s still a class forward – he and Haller together would be fun if he returned to the Eredivisie!
  • Chelsea have up to 10 interested parties keen to make an offer for the club apparently – but a cost of over £1bn to rebuild Stamford Bridge, an actual registered sh*thole at this point, will scare off a few
  • West Ham want to sign Gerard Deulofeu in the summer, which feels a bit like Moyesey bringing Fellaini and co to Old Trafford that time. Not the way to go!

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Rhys joins the gang, no immediate fears on Ibou.

Tonight’s late fixture is Spurs vs Everton, but you could also watch the Forest-Huddersfield game slightly earlier to see who we’ll face in the last eight!

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments