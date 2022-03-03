Liverpool are back into match preparation mode: Inter Milan and the Champions League on Tuesday is the next task, with team news and Jurgen’s pre-game talk topping Monday’s news.

Triple injury boost for Reds

Bobby Firmino, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara – they are all back in training and hopefully available for Liverpool as Inter Milan come to town.

Jurgen Klopp stopped short of saying they’d all be in the squad for sure, especially with Firmino having been sidelined for a little longer than the others, but Matip was only ill and Thiago missed just a week or two.

It boosts the squad options considerably across all three lines of the team and will at the very least make the bench stronger, giving plenty of optimism we’ll head into the last eight.

A two-goal lead from the first leg, a trophy in the bag, a fantastic winning run and now key players back fit – it’s all looking promising for the run-in.

FA Cup date confirmed

The Reds will play Huddersfield or Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-final and the FA have finally decided on the details.

We’re away, it’ll be played on Sunday 20 March with a kick-off time of 6pm GMT.

The game will be live on ITV.

Our rescheduled league game with Man United doesn’t yet have a new fixed date.

Build-up for Inter

Inter Milan are chasing the game but it’ll still be a tough second leg – here are 10 key things you need to know before the 90 minutes at Anfield

Latest Liverpool FC news

FSG investor explains the expansion plans in future and says every possible avenue is “on the table” for the next phase of their sports portfolio

Latest Premier League chat

Luis Suarez will leave Atletico in the summer and is wanted at Inter, Ajax, Sevilla and a bunch of Brazilian clubs. He’s still a class forward – he and Haller together would be fun if he returned to the Eredivisie!

Chelsea have up to 10 interested parties keen to make an offer for the club apparently – but a cost of over £1bn to rebuild Stamford Bridge, an actual registered sh*thole at this point, will scare off a few

West Ham want to sign Gerard Deulofeu in the summer, which feels a bit like Moyesey bringing Fellaini and co to Old Trafford that time. Not the way to go!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Rhys joins the gang, no immediate fears on Ibou.

? Here's the full #LFC squad in training, all three of Thiago, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino involved as expected. Konate the only absentee. pic.twitter.com/z4rclw46ab — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) March 7, 2022

Tonight’s late fixture is Spurs vs Everton, but you could also watch the Forest-Huddersfield game slightly earlier to see who we’ll face in the last eight!