Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Key 3 miss training & fans’ ‘proof’ why Salah must get new deal – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool have a couple of rest and recovery days after our Champions League exertions, but quickly the focus is turning to the weekend and another must-win game for the Reds.

 

King Kenny back in the dugout as the legends face Barcelona

Barcelona must be sick of Liverpool, hey? Not just the Origi semi. Not even just the Gary Mac penalty. But even walloping them at Wembley in the friendly, Riise and Bellamy in the Camp Nou, fleecing them for Phil when they didn’t know how to use him…fun times.

Anyway, they’re back for more, coming to Anfield on 26 March for a Legends game which will see Kenny Dalglish step up to manage the Reds.

Maxi Rodriguez, Daniel Agger, Jose Enrique, Patrik Berger, Luis Garcia, Dirk Kuyt and Steve McManaman are confirmed to be playing their part, as too Jason McAteer, Jerzy Dudek, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Vladimir Smicer and Phil Babb.

Javier Saviola and Edmilson are to be involved for Barcelona on a day that aims to raise valuable funds for the LFC Foundation, Barca Foundation, Forever Reds and the Owen McVeigh Foundation.

John Barnes will be Kenny’s assistant!

 

Star names and major headlines

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 4, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Virgil van Dijk was among the missing faces from training on Thursday, though this is likely to be a recovery day or session rather than any injury concern for the weekend. Thiago and Ibou Konate were also not photographed, with the latter the one to miss out against Inter

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 23, 2021: Brighton & Hove Albion's Adam Lallana during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Manchester City FC at the AMEX Stadium. Manchester City won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

File photo dated 10-08-2019 of Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips (Tim Goode/PA Wire/PA Images)

  • Robert Lewandowski is on Man United‘s wishlist for summer – sure he’ll be keen to swap hero status and regular titles to watching Diogo Dalot overhit crosses in the Europa League
  • Kalvin Phillips will be Aston Villa‘s top target if Leeds are relegated, which is a nice mostly-avoidable rumour given they are still fairly unlikely to go down

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

A game we’ll never forget!

Tonight’s late fixture sees Chelsea face Norwich! Can they turn around a dreadful day or is it about to get worse?!

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments