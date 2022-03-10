Key 3 miss training & fans’ ‘proof’ why Salah must get new deal – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have a couple of rest and recovery days after our Champions League exertions, but quickly the focus is turning to the weekend and another must-win game for the Reds.

King Kenny back in the dugout as the legends face Barcelona

Barcelona must be sick of Liverpool, hey? Not just the Origi semi. Not even just the Gary Mac penalty. But even walloping them at Wembley in the friendly, Riise and Bellamy in the Camp Nou, fleecing them for Phil when they didn’t know how to use him…fun times.

Anyway, they’re back for more, coming to Anfield on 26 March for a Legends game which will see Kenny Dalglish step up to manage the Reds.

Maxi Rodriguez, Daniel Agger, Jose Enrique, Patrik Berger, Luis Garcia, Dirk Kuyt and Steve McManaman are confirmed to be playing their part, as too Jason McAteer, Jerzy Dudek, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Vladimir Smicer and Phil Babb.

Javier Saviola and Edmilson are to be involved for Barcelona on a day that aims to raise valuable funds for the LFC Foundation, Barca Foundation, Forever Reds and the Owen McVeigh Foundation.

John Barnes will be Kenny’s assistant!

Star names and major headlines

Virgil van Dijk was among the missing faces from training on Thursday, though this is likely to be a recovery day or session rather than any injury concern for the weekend. Thiago and Ibou Konate were also not photographed, with the latter the one to miss out against Inter

Mohamed Salah still hasn’t signed a new contract but Liverpool fans think Karim Benzema’s performance in the CL gives the perfect proof that he should be handed a long-term extension

Luis Diaz has stated his “surprise” and also happiness at how quickly he has settled in to life at Anfield after joining in Porto – we certainly love him already

Latest Liverpool FC news

Layton Stewart is finally back from injury after 12 months out, with the young striker featuring against Sporting in a win for the U19s

Another youngster is celebrating too, with young left-back Calum Scanlon being handed a new professional contract having signed for the Reds just under two years ago

And former Red Adam Lallana has detailed how Jurgen Klopp’s approach to work makes him such an exceptional boss

Latest Premier League chat

Chelsea are in dire straights after Abramovich was sanctioned on Thursday morning: transfer, contract and tickets ban, plus now no sponsor on their shirts

Robert Lewandowski is on Man United‘s wishlist for summer – sure he’ll be keen to swap hero status and regular titles to watching Diogo Dalot overhit crosses in the Europa League

Kalvin Phillips will be Aston Villa‘s top target if Leeds are relegated, which is a nice mostly-avoidable rumour given they are still fairly unlikely to go down

Tweet of the day and match of the night

A game we’ll never forget!

???? third from Stevie ? On this day in 2009, a scintillating performance under the Anfield lights ?? pic.twitter.com/JcIFBn5ZLa — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 10, 2022

Tonight’s late fixture sees Chelsea face Norwich! Can they turn around a dreadful day or is it about to get worse?!