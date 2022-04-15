Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Reds ‘in talks’ over Adeyemi & Klopp’s Hillsborough message – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have no time to breathe or take in their progress so far – a massive semi-final beckons at the weekend and there’s transfer news to update too!

 

Adeyemi in talks, claims top German source

Karim Adeyemi is 99% certain to be leaving RB Salzburg this summer – the only question is his landing spot. As could be expected, RB Leipzig are keen and he’s widely though to be Dortmund’s first choice to replace Erling Haaland, too.

But then there’s also Liverpool. We’ve been heavily linked with the forward for the past 12 months or so and Sky Germany say we’re locked “in talks” with him, as he weighs up a crucial transfer.

The report claims €35m will seal the deal – that’s around £29m – with a five-year deal on the line from Dortmund. That is the deal “all three parties” want to seal, Sky claim, but talks are ongoing elsewhere and there’s no final agreement in terms of bonuses and structure of the transfer.

We await developments there perhaps, to see whether the Reds will make a firm move at all.

 

Hillsborough: 33 years on

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 28, 2022: The Hillsborough Memorial at Anfield. The memorial displays the names of the 97 victims of the Hillsborough Stadium Disaster. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

  • Erik ten Hag’s appointment at Man United is already proving costly – specifically, it has cost them the chance to sign Harry Kane apparently
  • Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with half the Premier League, but Real Madrid are reportedly already in talks for a £50m deal – bit weird when they’ll clearly just play Modric and Kroos until they are 300 years old
  • Mykola Matviyenko could be the next Ukrainian defendeer to join the English top flight, with Brentford keen on him and the player presumably seeing what Vitalii Mykolenko has had to go through since signing for the Ev and deciding it couldn’t possibly get any worse

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

YNWA.

Tonight’s late game is Real Sociedad vs Real Betis, 8pm ko.

 

