Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Bayern ‘met agent’ of Mane & Firmino makes his future clear – Liverpool FC Roundup

Two days and counting! We’ve got the latest transfer news, team fitness updates and the futures of our front line all in one place for you today.

 

Sadio Mane’s agent chatting with Bayern

The rumours over our No10’s immediate future are not going to go away for a few days at least, after Mane himself said he would only speak about what’s next following the Champions League final.

As such, it’s no big shock to see a new update from the German media today: Bild claim Mane’s camp has been in touch with Bayern Munich, with the Bavarian side both persistent with phone calls and also meeting Bjorn Bezemer – his agent – in Mallorca.

Their report claims they’ll try and knock down the price from €50m to around €30m, which is quite a massive gap right now.

Just make sure you bang in the winner in Paris, Sadio, and then we’ll talk.

 

Harvey Elliott exclusive interview

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 27, 2022: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates with a smoke bomb after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 11-10 on penalties after a goal-less draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

TIA have spoken to LFC’s talented teenager Harvey Elliott, with the attacker detailing exactly how Fabio Carvalho will fit right in at Anfield and why fans should look forward to his arrival.

They played together at Fulham’s academy, of course, and he’s expecting a quick transition to showing what he can do at the highest level.

Elsewhere, Elliott also spoke about Mohamed Salah‘s contract situation, his return from injury and the quest to keep improving in a wide-ranging chat at Kirkby.

 

Spine of the team

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 2, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (C) celebrates with team-mates Roberto Firmino (L) and captain Jordan Henderson (R) after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, May 25, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

2J1M2TA MARSEILLE, FRANCE - MARCH 25: Aurelien Tchouameni of France during the international friendly match between France and Ivory Coast at Orange Velodrome

  • Chelsea are planning to quickly get on everybody’s nerves after their takeover is completed, by outbidding the whole planet for Aurelien Tchouameni at the last moment
  • Newcastle are so impressed by their own success in signing Bruno Guimaraes that they are going to do the exact same thing and sign a Lyon midfielder, this time Lucas Paqueta
  • And Joe Gomez rumours might now stop as Aston Villa have agreed a fee with Sevilla for Diego Carlos. A good thing for everybody except the many, many forwards who have profited from Tyrone Mings’ generosity all season

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Alisson Becker. You have one job on Saturday. Save everything. We know you can do it!

The biggest game we can find for you tonight is Sarpsborg vs Molde in the Norwegian top flight. You have our permission to skip it.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments