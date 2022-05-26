Bayern ‘met agent’ of Mane & Firmino makes his future clear – Liverpool FC Roundup

Two days and counting! We’ve got the latest transfer news, team fitness updates and the futures of our front line all in one place for you today.

Sadio Mane’s agent chatting with Bayern

The rumours over our No10’s immediate future are not going to go away for a few days at least, after Mane himself said he would only speak about what’s next following the Champions League final.

As such, it’s no big shock to see a new update from the German media today: Bild claim Mane’s camp has been in touch with Bayern Munich, with the Bavarian side both persistent with phone calls and also meeting Bjorn Bezemer – his agent – in Mallorca.

Their report claims they’ll try and knock down the price from €50m to around €30m, which is quite a massive gap right now.

Just make sure you bang in the winner in Paris, Sadio, and then we’ll talk.

Harvey Elliott exclusive interview

TIA have spoken to LFC’s talented teenager Harvey Elliott, with the attacker detailing exactly how Fabio Carvalho will fit right in at Anfield and why fans should look forward to his arrival.

They played together at Fulham’s academy, of course, and he’s expecting a quick transition to showing what he can do at the highest level.

Elsewhere, Elliott also spoke about Mohamed Salah‘s contract situation, his return from injury and the quest to keep improving in a wide-ranging chat at Kirkby.

Spine of the team

Roberto Firmino has followed Salah rather than Mane with an update on his plans for next year: He wants to stay, has no plans to leave and is “very happy” at Anfield!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Jurgen Klopp and his coaches called three youngsters into the pre-Champions League training squad, including Tyler Morton – one of them could yet end up on the bench in Paris

And Real Madrid have confirmed a full 26-man squad for the trip to Paris, including both Hazard and Bale after they overcame their latest injury setbacks

Latest Premier League chat

Chelsea are planning to quickly get on everybody’s nerves after their takeover is completed, by outbidding the whole planet for Aurelien Tchouameni at the last moment

Newcastle are so impressed by their own success in signing Bruno Guimaraes that they are going to do the exact same thing and sign a Lyon midfielder, this time Lucas Paqueta

And Joe Gomez rumours might now stop as Aston Villa have agreed a fee with Sevilla for Diego Carlos. A good thing for everybody except the many, many forwards who have profited from Tyrone Mings’ generosity all season

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Alisson Becker. You have one job on Saturday. Save everything. We know you can do it!

Every great team needs a great goalkeeper ??? Here are ???? vital saves from Alisson that have helped Liverpool reach this season's #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/zZ0ogDiXVB — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2022

The biggest game we can find for you tonight is Sarpsborg vs Molde in the Norwegian top flight. You have our permission to skip it.