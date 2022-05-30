Blatant fake ticket lies in Paris – Liverpool FC Roundup

French authorities continue to peddle blatant lies regarding the chaos at the Champions League final in Paris, but fans and journalists are like are not falling for it.

Blatant Paris lies

The events surrounding the Champions League final in Paris have grown more horrific by the day as fans recount what they experienced at the Stade de France.

French authorities have, unsurprisingly, looked to lay the blame on Liverpool fans and claimed “between 30,000 and 40,000” supporters had fake tickets or none whatsoever and that caused the chaos.

It’s a ridiculous claim that can be easily debunked, as that number of people who had to have seen turnstiles process around 5,555 tickets – genuine or fake – per hour.

So where did all those people go then if that was even true? French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera is doing what everyone in power does, displacing the blame in an obvious cover up.

But that’s not going to stand.

3 things from shocking Paris events

Real Madrid fans have revealed similar treatment to that of Liverpool supporters, documenting frightening experiences outside the stadium

Alan Kennedy was lifted over a fence at the Stade de France for his safety to avoid a “very frightening” crush, with incredible Liverpool fans helping the legend and many more.

Liverpool have now asked fans to share their experiences in Paris to support the investigation of the shocking treatment of supporters.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Mohamed Salah named PFA Fans’ Player of the Year for 2021/22, claiming the gong ahead of De Bruyne, Foden, Gallagher and Declan Rice.

21 Liverpool players have been selected for international duty this summer…a ridiculous situation at the end of a gruelling season!

A ‘big bid‘ for Son Heung-min was planned ahead of Sadio Mane exit but Spurs’ Champions League qualification looks to have scuppered any potential plans. He’d be some player for Klopp, mind.

Catch up on Liverpool’s parade!

From 16 amazing photos as 500,000 fans congregated on the streets of Liverpool

And the 6 things we noticed from the parade…including Kostas Tsimikas collecting quite the haul of items throughout the day!

Latest Premier League chat

Ex-Liverpool coach Steve Cooper has guided Nottingham Forest back to the Premier League after a remarkable turnaround, they lost six of their first eight games!

Ivan Perisic is edging closer to sealing his move to Tottenham, with the 33-year-old to join as a free agent – he once said “Jurgen taught me modern football.”

Ralf Rangnick basically spent six months calling Man United out before packing his bags for a new gig, with confirmation that his consultancy role is no more – they’re in a right state.

Chelsea have confirmed a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital has completed their purchase of the club, they look to have a long to-do list.

Tweet of the day and watch of the night

Too right.

Think it’s fair to say a lot of sports journalists have gained a lot of respect in this city the last few days. Been some excellent reporting debunking this French lies and bullshit, it’s so refreshing to see how they’ve stood up for Liverpool fans. ?? — Paul Senior? (@PaulSenior1) May 30, 2022

You’re looking at the first day of post-season football, international action, ugh, is on the horizon but now you can unplug.

Maybe stick on that movie you’ve been putting off or that TV show begging for your attention, Stranger Things has got this writer sucked in…