Liverpool are gearing up for the last weekend of the Premier League season: are we going to win it then, or not?! Come on Stevie G, do us a favour!

PSV midfielder Sangare on Reds’ radar

The Aurelien Tchouameni links haven’t gone away, but it should be no surprise to see alternatives arise in the rumour mill until the Monaco man moves somewhere.

Today it’s PSV star Ibrahim Sangare who Liverpool are linked with, as Voetbal say we have him “firmly in [our] sights” even though several other clubs are considering a move too.

Naturally, PSV want to keep hold of the Ivory Coast international, but he has a €37.5m release clause (about £31.7m) and if the 24-year-old wants to leave then there’s not much they can do if it’s triggered.

Newcastle, Villa and Leicester are mentioned as potential rivals to sign him.

Final day, final countdown!

Jurgen Klopp was hoping Steven Gerrard could play for Villa this weekend! That, his thoughts on the forthcoming parade and five key points from his press conference are right here for your pre-game reading

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool’s Champions Wall has had its second upgrade of the season! Let’s hope there’s still at least one more change to come, hey…!

Meanwhile there’s a real full-back rivalry at the Kirkby complex and one is feeling hard done-by – but it’s not the one you think!

Latest Premier League chat

Paul Pogba agreed terms with Man City but then rejected the move anyway, to avoid a “backlash” from fans apparently. Not sure if that’s from United fans for moving to a rival club, or City fans in advance for fleecing them out of millions for anonymous performances…

Arsenal, Newcastle and Everton are all scrapping over Memphis Depay and are desperate to spend big on him, a mere 12 months after they could have nabbed him for free. Ahhh, planning and recruitment at other clubs, it’s cute!

A surprise front-runner for the Burnley job is ex-City defender Vincent Kompany, but he’ll only leave Anderlecht for Turf Moor if he can boss the top flight. None of this away days at Preston malarkey for Vinny

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Keep that league record going for another week, yeah Virg?!

Virgil van Dijk joined Liverpool and won every single major trophy in 4 years without losing a single League game at Anfield. The best defender to ever exist. ? pic.twitter.com/mKmFWh5Itv — Da4ry (@LFC_Da4ry) May 18, 2022

Tonight you have a choice of Torino vs Roma in Italy, or a pre-final scout report on Real Madrid as they play Real Betis in their last La Liga game of the season.