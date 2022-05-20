Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Salah & Virgil back in training and Reds have £32m Sangare ‘in sights’ – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are gearing up for the last weekend of the Premier League season: are we going to win it then, or not?! Come on Stevie G, do us a favour!

 

PSV midfielder Sangare on Reds’ radar

The Aurelien Tchouameni links haven’t gone away, but it should be no surprise to see alternatives arise in the rumour mill until the Monaco man moves somewhere.

Today it’s PSV star Ibrahim Sangare who Liverpool are linked with, as Voetbal say we have him “firmly in [our] sights” even though several other clubs are considering a move too.

Naturally, PSV want to keep hold of the Ivory Coast international, but he has a €37.5m release clause (about £31.7m) and if the 24-year-old wants to leave then there’s not much they can do if it’s triggered.

Newcastle, Villa and Leicester are mentioned as potential rivals to sign him.

 

Final day, final countdown!

  • Paul Pogba agreed terms with Man City but then rejected the move anyway, to avoid a “backlash” from fans apparently. Not sure if that’s from United fans for moving to a rival club, or City fans in advance for fleecing them out of millions for anonymous performances…
  • Arsenal, Newcastle and Everton are all scrapping over Memphis Depay and are desperate to spend big on him, a mere 12 months after they could have nabbed him for free. Ahhh, planning and recruitment at other clubs, it’s cute!
  • A surprise front-runner for the Burnley job is ex-City defender Vincent Kompany, but he’ll only leave Anderlecht for Turf Moor if he can boss the top flight. None of this away days at Preston malarkey for Vinny

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Keep that league record going for another week, yeah Virg?!

Tonight you have a choice of Torino vs Roma in Italy, or a pre-final scout report on Real Madrid as they play Real Betis in their last La Liga game of the season.

 

