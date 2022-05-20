Jurgen Klopp talked “Liverpool legend” Divock Origi, possible returnees from injury, the upcoming parade and a certain Steven Gerrard ahead of a title-deciding Sunday.

Here are the key points from the manager ahead of the Reds’ final league game:

A want for Mo and Virgil

The two, thankfully, did not suffer serious injuries in the FA Cup final and they’re making good progress alongside Fabinho.

And while Liverpool will not take any unnecessary risks, Klopp is hopeful of being able to call up, at least, Van Dijk and Salah on Sunday to get them back in a rhythm for the final in Paris.

“It looks good, the boys look good and they’ve made steps,” Klopp said.

“We will see, my preferred solution is they could play at the weekend for rhythm reasons, or could at least be on the bench and can bring them on, or not.”

‘A shame Stevie can’t play!’

With Liverpool needing a result of their own at Anfield and a favour from Aston Villa at City, thoughts are never too far from what Steven Gerrard could deliver.

Irrespective of if it happens or not, Klopp is in no doubt that Villa will be out to get the best result possible for themselves.

“I can understand these situations only by thinking of myself in that role. If I would play a game and help Dortmund or Mainz, it would be, for me, extra motivation,” Klopp said.

“But I don’t play, and Stevie doesn’t play. That’s a shame. It’s much more of a shame that Stevie’s not playing than I’m not playing!

“Stevie will take it 100 percent serious, I’m sure, without me calling him or whatever.”

‘A parade for us, for LFC and the people’

Liverpool confirmed that a parade through the city will take place on May 29, irrespective of if trophies are added to the domestic double already clinched this season.

It will mark a time to celebrate as one and Klopp is thrilled the time has arrived after the pandemic brought a halt to any possibility of parading the league in 2020.

“We have so many reasons to celebrate…we don’t know how many reasons yet but we know there are enough! The Carabao Cup, the FA Cup and whatever will come.

“I’m really happy that we can deliver what I promised at that time [2019/20], I said whenever it is possible to have a parade, now there is a parade.

“It’s all about us, what we want to celebrate. It’s not for other people and I couldn’t care less. It’s just for us, for Liverpool FC, for the people.”

Sound idyllic.

A farewell for Origi

Eight years after signing for the club, Divock Origi will bid his farewells to Anfield on Sunday as Klopp confirmed the departure of the “Liverpool legend.”

“He is and will be, for me, forever a Liverpool legend,” Klopp said in tribute.

“One of the most important players I ever had, that sounds completely strange with the amount of games he had but it was, and is, a pure joy to work together with him.”

There’s no doubt he will receive an incredible reception at Anfield as football without Origi is nothing.

A glimpse at the summer

With Origi a confirmed departee and possible exits for others, Klopp was asked about the summer and then took the opportunity to praise his squad.

“I don’t want to see anybody leave but that’s life and that’s the situation. I have no idea. Nobody came to me and told me, ‘I want to go’,” Klopp said.

“No agent called me and said, ‘If he is not playing more…’ We will see what happens, honestly that’s not the time to think about it.

“But it’s 100 percent true: whatever happens this year, what happened already this year, is just possible because of the group we have.

“That’s the only reason for it. We have top-class players, world-class players, in moments where in the past not. Mixed up with kids, the kids still played their part, which was absolutely nice.”