Liverpool have agreed to a fee which will see Sadio Mane join Bayern Munich this summer, while a midfielder has been signed by the club…just not in the way you may be thinking.

Sadio Mane exit looms as fee agreed

It’s the end of an era. After six years at Liverpool, Sadio Mane is to move on to pastures new as Liverpool agreed to a deal worth up to £35.5 million with Bayern Munich.

It’s a figure that is below the documented valuation from the club of £42.5 million, yet more than what Liverpool paid out for the winger in 2016.

The Reds are guaranteed £27.5 million, with add-ons taking the total package to £35.5 million.

The bonuses include £5m based on appearances and £2.6m on individual and team achievements, and you can be sure that does not include three successive Ballon d’Or awards or Champions League titles…

Still hard to believe they previously came to the table with such an offer!

But with the two clubs reaching an agreement, it is now about the formalities for the 30-year-old to seal his move after 269 appearances for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, with 120 goals and six trophies.

It left fans reflecting on his incredible journey and all he has given to the club, seeing him leave as a certifiable legend.

Who is cutting the onions?!

3 things today: Arrivals and departures

Jay Spearing has been confirmed to have taken up a dual role, coaching the U18s and possibly playing for the U21s – so the club have delivered a midfielder…

Sheyi Ojo penned his farewell message to Liverpool after his departure following 11 years at the club, here’s hoping he can find a permanent home soon!

Luis Suarez has big hopes for Darwin Nunez, including surpassing his 82-goal record at Liverpool!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Two more pre-season friendlies have been confirmed! Liverpool will meet Leipzig in Germany and Strasbourg at Anfield in July, the schedule is taking shape.

There were 63 games played last season, but how will that look in 2022/23 when the World Cup is around – well, we’ve put it all together in an easy-to-read guide for you.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says Liverpool “are very lucky” for landing Calvin Ramsay, who has a “huge amount of improvement” to add to his existing talent.

Latest Premier League chat

Gavin Bazunu has joined Southampton from Man City, the goalkeeper’s move puts a question mark over Caoimhin Kelleher as the two compete for the No. 1 role for Ireland…will Kelleher now look for regular action elsewhere?

Tottenham have now officially signed Yves Bissouma from Brighton on a four-year deal, but few have made mention of the police investigation that remains ongoing…

Newcastle are to land Scottish youngster Charlie McArthur, Liverpool had been cited as an interested party having already snapped up Ben Doak and, shortly, Ramsay.

Tweet of the day and match of the night

You’ll be missed, Sadio.

If Sadio Mane's transfer didn't work out, VVD, Alisson, Fabinho, Salah, Thiago, Jota, Konate, may not have followed. He helped Liverpool back into and establish themselves in the CL then win it & the PL . The on field catalyst for this success who always gave 150%. Legend. pic.twitter.com/B4pAvx25dq — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) June 17, 2022

