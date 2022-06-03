Liverpool are not alone in carrying the fight to UEFA and beyond over the outrageous lies being told in France, as Real Madrid join the calls for answers.

Real Madrid demand answers from UEFA

French football, police and politicians have some serious explaining to do, not least of all those who continue to propagate the lies of unruly supporters and the problems around the Champions League final.

Liverpool have already asked UEFA for an investigation, not just a report, and chief exec Billy Hogan has reiterated that stance after being “disturbed” by thousands of fan accounts of the dismal organisation which could have had far worse consequences in Paris.

Now Real Madrid have also pushed the case from their end, reporting their fans were also “victims” of events and demanding answers to a series of points including explanations of who exactly was responsible for leaving fans “helpless”.

This is not going to be allowed to go away. The truth will continue to be told.

UPDATE: UEFA have issued a “sincere apology” to fans

3 things today: Transfer rumours and contracts ending

Serge Gnabry is the intriguing yet probably not realistic name now linked as “interesting” the Reds as a Sadio Mane replacement – he has one year left on his Bayern deal, which probably yields the rumour in truth given their interest in our No10

Calvin Ramsay is close to a £4m switch to Anfield from Aberdeen though say local reports, with Liverpool now front-runners as rivals for the deal Leeds agree a transfer for another target instead

Latest Liverpool FC news

Our skipper Jordan Henderson vows that the Reds will bounce back even stronger next year after our end of season double disappointment – let’s remember he still got to tap-dance two more trophies in the air though!

And LFC is 130 years old today! The club was founded on this day in 1892 and it has been quite the journey since then!

Latest Premier League chat

Alex Lacazette is going back to the future after leaving Arsenal on a free transfer and is likely to go return to Lyon

Romelu Lukaku is linked with Barcelona in quite possibly the weirdest fit yet of club style and player style for the summer transfer window

And Nathan Ake was such a vital player for Pep to sign a little while back that he has been told he can leave for a different kettle of oil entirely and sign for Newcastle instead

Tweet of the day and match of the night

The more high-profile and club-neutral individuals who keep pushing the truth, the better.

“This is not an age in which anything can happen and be covered up”. My words at teams out. Let’s make sure. Keep at it ?@LFC? ?@TheAnfieldWrap? Phil Scraton et al pic.twitter.com/q7Rceiif9G — Clive Tyldesley (@CliveTyldesley) June 3, 2022

Tonight there’s more Nations League action – why not go for Belgium vs Netherlands?! Sounds better than Belarus vs Slovakia to be honest.