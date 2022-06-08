Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

‘Record’ Darwin Nunez deal & another Mane bid rejected – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool transfers could be moving very swiftly in the next week or two – especially in attack. All the latest updates are in our roundup today.

 

Darwin Nunez signing imminent?!

This one moved swiftly – we’ve gone, in the space of a day or three, to rivalling Man United but not willing to break the bank, to almost having the deal tied up.

That’s for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, with local reports saying we’d be prepared to go up to £85m and break our transfer record for him – which is quite different to not buying him if a bidding war broke out!

It’s notable that now overseas journalists have started claiming it’s all but done too, with personal terms already having an “agreement” and the Reds near to sealing a deal with the selling club too.

Around €80m fixed and €20m in add-ons appears to be the going rate according to Portuguese media! Stay tuned to this one – the fans are expecting a tactical shift if he joins.

 

3 things today: Transfer dealings

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, May 17, 2022: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino celebrates after scoring the first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, May 25, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (L) and Ibrahima Konaté during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, February 15, 2022: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott is challenged by FC Internazionale Milano’s Alessandro Bastoni during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between FC Internazionale Milano and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. (Handout photo by UEFA)

  • Man United and Spurs are both going to try and convince Alessandro Bastoni that he should give up chasing the title with Inter and move to clubs incapable of winning silverware at all in recent seasons
  • Three massive clubs and Newcastle United are all keen on Rafael Leao, who was instrumental in AC Milan winning Serie A this season
  • And Everton are set to begin their latest latest latest rebuild by trying to sign Spurs benchwarmer Harry Winks. Bless them.

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Here are some reasons for you to get excited! A thread.

Tonight’s game worth watching might be Wales vs Netherlands, with both at the World Cup and both needing a bit of tinkering to get the team right before then.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments