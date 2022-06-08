‘Record’ Darwin Nunez deal & another Mane bid rejected – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool transfers could be moving very swiftly in the next week or two – especially in attack. All the latest updates are in our roundup today.

Darwin Nunez signing imminent?!

This one moved swiftly – we’ve gone, in the space of a day or three, to rivalling Man United but not willing to break the bank, to almost having the deal tied up.

That’s for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, with local reports saying we’d be prepared to go up to £85m and break our transfer record for him – which is quite different to not buying him if a bidding war broke out!

It’s notable that now overseas journalists have started claiming it’s all but done too, with personal terms already having an “agreement” and the Reds near to sealing a deal with the selling club too.

Around €80m fixed and €20m in add-ons appears to be the going rate according to Portuguese media! Stay tuned to this one – the fans are expecting a tactical shift if he joins.

3 things today: Transfer dealings

Fabio Carvalho is already tied up and arriving soon, and served notice of what he’s capable of with a goal off the bench during the international break

Sadio Mane isn’t any closer to an exit though, with Bayern Munich making a second (quickly rejected!) bid for the forward which was almost worse than the first, given the ludicrous conditions they set for the add-on fees to be paid!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Ibou Konate has noted how a difference in stats between himself and Virgil van Dijk made him realise how much further he still had to go to reach the top

Latest Premier League chat

Man United and Spurs are both going to try and convince Alessandro Bastoni that he should give up chasing the title with Inter and move to clubs incapable of winning silverware at all in recent seasons

Three massive clubs and Newcastle United are all keen on Rafael Leao, who was instrumental in AC Milan winning Serie A this season

And Everton are set to begin their latest latest latest rebuild by trying to sign Spurs benchwarmer Harry Winks. Bless them.

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Here are some reasons for you to get excited! A thread.

It’s all ?? Darwin Núñez talk today. Liverpool want him. So do Manchester United. So does just about everybody else, you’d imagine. Let’s have a little scouting session, shall we? ? ? Twenty3 pic.twitter.com/QrEideXTwv — Ranks FC Podcast ? (@RankSquad) June 8, 2022

Tonight’s game worth watching might be Wales vs Netherlands, with both at the World Cup and both needing a bit of tinkering to get the team right before then.